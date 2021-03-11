Mumbai Versova-Virar sea link: State invites firms to prepare project report

The Maharashtra government has taken another step towards implementing an ambitious Versova-Virar sea link as an extension to the under-construction Bandra-Versova sea link.

The Maharashtra Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), on Thursday, invited consultancy services to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the sea link, which is estimated to cost ₹32,875 crore.

MSRDC has stated that it is looking for international consultancy services to prepare and DPR and also undertaken pre-tender activities. The cabinet committee on the infrastructure of the Maharashtra government on January 14 had given a go-ahead for the 43km project.

MSRDC had submitted a pre-feasibility report to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

According to the pre-feasibility report, which HT had highlighted earlier, the sea-link will be built with connectors at Charkop, Uttan, Vasai and Virar. The 4+4 lane main bridge will connect Versova to Virar with 3+3 lane connectors at these four locations. With the coastal road, the Bandra-Worli sea link, Bandra-Versova sea link and the Virar extension, the state is looking at reducing the travel distance from Nariman Point in south Mumbai to Virar (almost 30 kms from Borivli) from the current three hours to one hour by car.

The state has already undertaken the construction of many sea-link projects, which includes the 22km Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, the Versova-Bandra sea link and the coastal road. It is looking at another sea link between Nariman Point and Colaba.