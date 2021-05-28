Mumbai: Walk-in Covid vaccinations between Mon and Wed for those heading abroad for study

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday allowed walk-in vaccination for students who have secured admissions in foreign universities and if they fall in the 18-45 age category.

The BMC on Friday issued a circular allowing such students going to study abroad to avail walk-in vaccination at the civic vaccination centres including Kasturba Hospital, Cooper and Rajawadi Hospital, three days a week, between Monday to Wednesday.

There were demands regarding allowing students going to abroad have vaccination on a priority basis as they are going out of the country for further studies.

A BMC official said, “The first dose that will be administered to such students will be Covishield, considering there is wide international acceptance for it as compared to Covaxin.”

Additionally, lactating mothers and frontline and healthcare workers, those above 60 years of age and those 45+ specially-abled citizens are also allowed for walk-in vaccination at all vaccination centres between Monday to Wednesday. Further, between Thursday to Saturday vaccination is conducted on an appointment basis, and vaccination is shut on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Friday 43,181 citizens were vaccinated in the city, of which, 20,454 were between the age of 18-45, 16,979 between the age of 45-60 years, 5,447 above 60 years age group, and the remaining are health care and frontline workers. Overall, 3,133,311 citizens have been vaccinated till now, in the city.