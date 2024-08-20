Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for August 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 21, 2024 28.4 °C Light rain August 22, 2024 28.48 °C Light rain August 23, 2024 28.32 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 28.96 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 27.17 °C Moderate rain August 26, 2024 26.07 °C Heavy intensity rain August 27, 2024 27.01 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.87 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.23 °C Light rain Chennai 31.58 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.04 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.43 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.84 °C Light rain Delhi 32.55 °C Overcast clouds

The temperature in Mumbai today, on August 20, 2024, is 28.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 28.98 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:21 AM and will set at 07:03 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.5 °C and 28.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 81%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 131.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.