Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for February 23, 2025

The temperature in Mumbai today, on February 23, 2025, is 29.74 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 30.64 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 06:42 PM. Mumbai weather update on February 23, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, February 24, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.28 °C and 30.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 35%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 119.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 24, 2025 29.74 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 30.10 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 29.38 Few clouds February 27, 2025 28.81 Few clouds February 28, 2025 29.35 Sky is clear March 1, 2025 28.64 Few clouds March 2, 2025 28.36 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 23, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.74 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.91 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.52 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 29.31 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 31.49 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 30.84 °C Few clouds Delhi 21.75 °C Sky is clear View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

