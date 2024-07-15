Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.37 °C, check weather forecast for July 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 16, 2024 26.17 °C Heavy intensity rain July 17, 2024 28.07 °C Moderate rain July 18, 2024 28.0 °C Moderate rain July 19, 2024 27.82 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 27.23 °C Moderate rain July 21, 2024 27.1 °C Moderate rain July 22, 2024 27.51 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.73 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.64 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.49 °C Light rain Bengaluru 20.66 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.35 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.14 °C Moderate rain Delhi 37.18 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on July 15, 2024, is 26.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.37 °C and 27.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 87% and the wind speed is 87 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 07:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.15 °C and 27.43 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 93%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 66.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 15, 2024

