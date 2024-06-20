Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 21, 2024 30.52 °C Moderate rain June 22, 2024 29.41 °C Moderate rain June 23, 2024 29.15 °C Moderate rain June 24, 2024 28.74 °C Light rain June 25, 2024 29.11 °C Moderate rain June 26, 2024 29.12 °C Moderate rain June 27, 2024 27.48 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.39 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 31.95 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.9 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 27.11 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.54 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 41.84 °C Light rain

The temperature in Mumbai today, on June 20, 2024, is 28.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 29.82 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 06:01 AM and will set at 07:18 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.35 °C and 30.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Mumbai the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 34.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.