Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.99 °C, check weather forecast for March 10, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on March 10, 2025 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on March 10, 2025, is 30.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.99 °C and 31.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 46% and the wind speed is 46 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 06:46 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.78 °C and 29.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.99 °C and 31.83 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 185.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 11, 2025
|30.94
|Sky is clear
|March 12, 2025
|29.44
|Sky is clear
|March 13, 2025
|29.78
|Overcast clouds
|March 14, 2025
|27.95
|Sky is clear
|March 15, 2025
|28.81
|Sky is clear
|March 16, 2025
|28.40
|Sky is clear
|March 17, 2025
|28.42
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 10, 2025
