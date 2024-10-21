Mumbai Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.99 °C, check weather forecast for October 21, 2024
Oct 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Mumbai on October 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Mumbai today, on October 21, 2024, is 29.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.99 °C and 30.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:34 AM and will set at 06:11 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, Mumbai is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 27.72 °C and 29.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 74%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Mumbai today stands at 229.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 21, 2024
Weather and AQI predictions in Mumbai for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 22, 2024
|28.74 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 23, 2024
|29.17 °C
|Light rain
|October 24, 2024
|29.75 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 25, 2024
|29.85 °C
|Few clouds
|October 26, 2024
|28.44 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 27, 2024
|28.18 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 28, 2024
|28.1 °C
|Sky is clear
