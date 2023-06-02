Woman pulls off fake bomb stunt at airport after tiff over check-in baggage

An ugly war of words between a woman and the airline staff over check-in luggage led to people panicking at the Mumbai airport after the former claimed that her bag had a bomb inside it. Later, the claim was found to be fake and the 40-year-old woman was arrested for negligent behaviour. The woman was granted bail on the same day.

She was granted bail on the same day. The police officials refused to reveal the name of the accused.

According to the police, on Monday, the woman got into a heated argument with the airline staff over extra baggage charges while checking in on a Mumbai-Kolkata flight. “The accused wanted to check-in two of her bags, however, the airline crew informed her that domestic passengers were only allowed to check only one bag in. This led to a fight among the two as the woman claimed the information was not conveyed to her beforehand,” said an officer from Sahar Police Station.

He added that the woman spoke to multiple people from the airlines with increasing order of seniority and they all told her they couldn’t check her second bag into the flight. While the allowed weight for each bag is 15 kg, the passenger’s bags together weighed more than 22 kg, the police said.

Also Read: Man surprises flight attendant girlfriend with proposal at Dublin airport

“While waiting for her issue to be resolved, the woman heard two of the staff members speak in Marathi about her situation. This further angered her and she started speaking about facing discrimination in Maharashtra because of not being able to speak the local language,” said the officer.

“The staff said she made several personal comments about them and screamed at them. Since she was becoming increasingly aggressive, the staff had to call for the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) personnel to intervene,” he added. Meanwhile, one staff member also informed the police about the incident.

Angry and frustrated, the woman screamed that she had a bomb in her luggage, prompting other commuters and the airline staff to move away from the woman and her bags, said the officer, adding, “The CISF quickly got the dog squad to sniff the suspected explosives which they didn’t find in her luggage. The security personnel handed the woman over to the police.”

The accused has been booked under sections 336 (rash and negligent behaviour that could harm the safety of other people) and 505(2) (statements that can cause enmity, animosity, or ill-will) of the Indian Penal Code. She was produced in court where she said the statement was made in frustration,” said the officer.

The woman lives in South Mumbai with her businessman husband and two teenage kids and was going to Kolkata to visit her mother’s family when the incident took place.