Mumbai woman calls ex-boyfriend to her house, stabs him in private parts

A shocking incident unfolded in Mumbai's Santacruz area on New Year's Day when a woman allegedly called her lover to her home and then attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in his private parts. The man told the police that his former girlfriend had called him to her house on New Year's Day and attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in his private parts. (Representative image) (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

The victim has been identified as Joginder Mahto.

In his statement to the police, the victim said that his girlfriend was married and that they had been in a relationship before her marriage. However, they had separated after she got married.

Even after her marriage, the woman repeatedly called Joginder and asked him to meet her, but he refused, citing his children as the reason. However, on New Year's Day, the woman deliberately called her former lover to her house and then attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in his private parts.

The victim managed to escape from the woman's house and went to the hospital for treatment. The hospital authorities informed the Mumbai police, who then went to the hospital and recorded the victim's statement.

He told the police that his former girlfriend had called him to her house on New Year's Day and attacked him with a knife, stabbing him in his private parts.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.