Mumbai woman makes an appeal to Maha govt as MNS men who abused her get bail
The woman was thrashed by Argile in Kamathipura on August 28 allegedly over an argument over the installation of a bamboo pole (for an advertisement) in front of Devi’s shop without consent.
Three leaders of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) who had openly slapped and shoved a woman in Mumbai’s Kamathipura area were granted bail on Friday a day after they were arrested as a video of the abuse went viral on social media. The three men – Vinod Argyle, Raju Argyle and Sandeep – were allowed to walk out of jail on a surety of ₹15,000 by the Sewri Metropolitan Magistrate Court.
The victim, Prakash Devi, has appealed to the Maharashtra government to initiate action against the accused and spoke against their bail. She said this was a "matter of respect for all women" and if the accused were released, they would do the same with other women.
“I was slapped, pushed, abused. This is a matter of respect for all women… I appeal to the Maharashtra government to watch the video, take action against the accused and teach them a lesson. Bail shouldn't be granted, otherwise, they'll do the same with other women,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
In the video, Argile is seen pushing, shoving and slapping the woman as she falls on the ground while trying to put up a resistance against the group of men. Later, MNS had said the video that went viral has been edited and it did not reveal the complete picture, while stating that Argyle had temper issues and the issue would be looked into.
Meanwhile, a Shiv Sena delegation met Devi at her residence and extended their support to her. After the meeting, the Sena spokesperson said they demanded protection for the woman, besides the resignation of the police officer who had refused to register her complaint on the matter.
“We were angered on seeing the viral video. Strict action should be taken against the accused. We demand the resignation of the police officer who refused to register a complaint on the matter and police protection for the victim at her home and shop,” news agency ANI quoted Sena spokeesperson Manisha Kayande as saying.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
