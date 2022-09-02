Mumbai woman makes an appeal to Maha govt as MNS men who abused her get bail

Three leaders of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) who had openly slapped and shoved a woman in Mumbai’s Kamathipura area were granted bail on Friday a day after they were arrested as a video of the abuse went viral on social media. The three men – Vinod Argyle, Raju Argyle and Sandeep – were allowed to walk out of jail on a surety of ₹15,000 by the Sewri Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

The victim, Prakash Devi, has appealed to the Maharashtra government to initiate action against the accused and spoke against their bail. She said this was a "matter of respect for all women" and if the accused were released, they would do the same with other women.

“I was slapped, pushed, abused. This is a matter of respect for all women… I appeal to the Maharashtra government to watch the video, take action against the accused and teach them a lesson. Bail shouldn't be granted, otherwise, they'll do the same with other women,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The woman was thrashed by Argile in Kamathipura on August 28 allegedly over an argument over the installation of a bamboo pole (for an advertisement) in front of Devi’s shop without consent.

In the video, Argile is seen pushing, shoving and slapping the woman as she falls on the ground while trying to put up a resistance against the group of men. Later, MNS had said the video that went viral has been edited and it did not reveal the complete picture, while stating that Argyle had temper issues and the issue would be looked into.

Meanwhile, a Shiv Sena delegation met Devi at her residence and extended their support to her. After the meeting, the Sena spokesperson said they demanded protection for the woman, besides the resignation of the police officer who had refused to register her complaint on the matter.

“We were angered on seeing the viral video. Strict action should be taken against the accused. We demand the resignation of the police officer who refused to register a complaint on the matter and police protection for the victim at her home and shop,” news agency ANI quoted Sena spokeesperson Manisha Kayande as saying.

