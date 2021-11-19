Mumbaiites may soon charge their Electric Vehicles at housing societies

Now, charging electric vehicles may no longer be inconvenient for Mumbaiites as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is looking at setting up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations inside housing societies in the city.

According to the civic body, the charging stations would be handed over to private contractors to operate while the societies could get some incentive from the civic body for offering space for the same.

These charging stations could be used by residents of the societies as well as EV owners in the neighbouring area.

The civic body is exploring various options to set up EV infrastructure in the city. It is also setting up EV charging stations in public places as well including the Public Parking Lot (PPL). A senior BMC official anonymously spoke to HT, saying, “If this plan is materialised, it will give people easy access to the EV charging points. The plan will require identifying such societies and complexes in the city and consulting with stakeholders.”

He further informed, “The plan is at its primary stage. We will need to work out a proper plan before even approaching housing societies or complexes. The ultimate aim is to have sufficient public infrastructure for charging of EV’s in the coming years.”

The BMC has a total of 26 PPLs in the city and in the coming month, each PPL is going to have an EV charging point. Along with this, the BMC also owns several on-street parking lots in the city where it plans similar charging points.

How much does it cost to charge EV vehicles?

According to BMC, it takes ₹15 per unit to charge an EV. In general, it takes around 20 to 30 units for an EV to be fully charged, so the total charging cost would be between ₹200 and ₹400. A fully-charged EV can be driven for around 140km to 170km.