Mumbai-Pune Eway to remain closed for six hrs today

Navi Mumbai: The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited has officially announced the temporary closure of the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway (Mumbai Pune Expressway) at km 07.560 (Chikhale Rail Over Bridge) between 11am and 5pm on Thursday. HT Image

This closure is a part of the ongoing construction activities for the Panvel-Karjat Double Track Suburban Rail Corridor. On account of the closure, there are alternate roads that the commuters need to take, said Raigad police on Wednesday.

Light vehicles travelling from Pune to Mumbai on the Expressway can take an exit at Mumbai Lane Km 55.000 and proceed along the route via Mumbai-Pune National Highway Number 48. For light vehicles and buses travelling from Pune to Mumbai on the Expressway can also take Khopoli Exit at km 39.800, and continue on the Mumbai-Pune National Highway Number 48.

They can also take a detour from Mumbai Lane at km 9.600 to Panvel Exit and continue on National Highway number 48 to reach Kalamboli via Karanjade. Another diversion is at km 32.500 to the Khalapur exit and then to Mumbai-Pune National Highway Number 48 through Khopoli via Shedung Toll Plaza.

Meanwhile, all vehicles heading from Pune to Mumbai on Mumbai-Pune National Highway Number 48 will be redirected towards Panvel through Shedung Phata.

“All vehicles, both light and heavy, will be prohibited on the Mumbai lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway during these hours. Hence the commuters need to plan their trips accordingly and utilise the alternative routes provided to avoid any inconvenience,” said a police officer from Raigad.