In a first, Ganpati immersions in Aarey talao prohibited this year

Mumbai: The Aarey Milk Colony, for the first time, has imposed a ban on Ganesha idol immersion at Aarey talao this year. This poses a major challenge to the civic body who might now have to make alternate arrangements for the immersions of more than 1,000 idols. Mumbai, India - September 9, 2016: Men perform immersion of Hindu God Ganesh on fifth day of the ganesh festival at a lake in Aarey colony in Mumbai, India, on Friday, September 9, 2016. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/ Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT PHOTO)

Balasaheb Wakchaure, chief executive officer of Aarey Milk Colony conveyed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that Ganesha idol immersions will not be allowed at Aarey talao this year, said Rajesh Akre, assistant municipal commissioner, P south ward. When contacted, Wakchaure confirmed the same.

“It (the ban) is in accordance with NGO Vanashakti’s objections who made a request to protect the waterbodies in Aarey. With no immersions of huge idols, it will be chaotic,” said Akre.

“Approximately 1,000 idols from Borivali also get immersed in that talao. We have made alternate arrangements at Juhu beach, Marve and Borivali. I am arranging for a meeting with Ganpati mandals and police officials next week,” added Akre.

in his letter dated August 11 to Akre, Wakchaure stated, “As per the government notification, the entire area of Aarey Dairy Farm has been declared as Environmentally Sensitive Zone (ESZ). According to the said notification, Vanashakti, an NGO, has informed that large-scale immersion of Ganesha idols in Aarey Lake is causing pollution.

“Therefore, BMC cannot organise Ganesh immersion in this lake in South Division. Through the BMC outside the Aarey Colony, an artificial pond should be created, and Ganesha idols should be immersed in it.”

D Stalin, of Vanashakti an NGO, in his letter dated August 1 to Aarey Milk Colony had stated, “The area of concern for us in this email is Aarey Milk Colony. The entire area falls inside the eco-sensitive zone, and all activities are either regulated or prohibited.

“We are concerned about the pollution, which is caused every year to the lakes, ponds, and water bodies inside the ESZ. The Chota Kashmir lake, the picnic lake, the small pond behind the picnic point garden are all perennial natural waterbodies situated inside the ESZ.”

Stalin added in the letter that during Ganeshotsav it is seen that hundreds of idols are brought in from all over the city and immersed inside these water bodies.

In his letter, Stalin stated, “The lakes are getting silted up, polluted by PoP (Plaster of Paris) and paints used in the idols. This is detrimental to the marine life in the water bodies. Disposal of polluting material inside water bodies situated inside ESZ is prohibited under the law.

“Furthermore, the noise pollution generated due to DJ’s and loudspeakers during the processions and festivities is also detrimental to the fauna in the forests. Please note that use of polluting materials for industrial purposes is also prohibited under the notification.

“However, to cater to rituals BMC may create or provide artificial tanks on the outskirts of Aarey and allow people to use the same.

“We call upon you to take steps in advance and inform the general population about the measures that will be taken to allow the festival to be conducted smoothly without any disturbance or pollution, to take corrective and preventive action in the interests of conservation,” he stated in the letter.