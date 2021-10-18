Mumbai’s first restaurant on wheels opens at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Mumbai’s first restaurant on wheels will be opened for visitors coming to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from Monday evening, officials said. The restaurant is located at the P’D Mello entrance of the terminus.

The restaurant has been made by a retrofitted discarded rail coach and can accommodate 40 people. It has 10 tables and its interiors have been painted with a suburban railway theme and images of local trains and the city’s suburban railway network.

The cuisine in the restaurant will include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes but will be limited due to the less availability of kitchen space.

The coach will be placed alongside the heritage gully at the entrance of the terminus. The gully has rail artefacts including narrow gauge locomotives, country-first locomotives, and a printing press.

Further, the railways plan to have more such restaurants at other locations in the city including Lokmanya Tilak Terminus(LTT), Kalyan and Borivali

“We will look at the success of the restaurant and provide more coaches for restaurants in the future,” said a senior Central Railway official.

The railways is expected to earn nearly ₹42 lakh from the restaurant by providing it to a contractor.