Mumbai’s lake levels swell to 28.68%

MumbaiWater levels in the seven lakes that provide drinking water to Mumbai swelled to 28.68% on Monday morning, against 27.03% on the same day in 2020 and 51% in 2019. The total available drinking water in the lakes is 415,175 million litres (ML), against the total capacity of 1,447,363 ML.

On July 16, the lake levels were at 17%, prompting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) hydraulics department to consider a water cut, if the situation had failed to improve over the next few days. Last year on July 16, the lake levels were at 25.80%, while in 2019, it was 48.80%.

While Tulsi lake overflowed on Friday morning, Vihar lake started to overflow on Sunday morning. Both these lakes now have 100% useful water content. However, the Upper Vaitarna’s useful water content is at 0%. In the 24 hours up to 6am on Monday, Upper Vaitarna had received 155 mm rainfall, and its water level rose by a meagre 0.04 metres.

Mumbai city receives its drinking water supply from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vehar and Tulsi lakes. BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water per day to the city. Until 6am on Monday, Modak Sagar had 51.26% useful water content, while Tansa had 54.09%. At Middle Vaitarna, the useful water content was at 19.40%, while at Bhatsa it reached 21.52%.