Mumbai’s wait for more AC local trains gets longer

Mumbai: Mumbai will not get 238 more air-conditioned local trains anytime soon, thanks to the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), which, on Sunday, took a decision to defer procuring them. Right now, there are only 14 AC locals running on both Western and Central Railways catering to 1.5 lakh daily commuters, and this skewed equation has commuters emphasising the need to increase the number.

Over the past few days, there have been instances of rail staff being forced to push commuters inside jam-packed coaches to ensure that the doors of the AC locals closed. There are times when these locals are seen running with their doors open as well, especially during peak hours. Barring the 238 AC suburban trains, there are no other immediate plans to acquire additional AC locals.

On Sunday, the MRVC website categorically mentioned that tender reference number MRVC/G/IIIA/RS/101, last updated on July 11, was deferred till further advice. The MRVC had first invited tenders for ‘procurement-cum-lifetime maintenance of Vande Metro (suburban) rakes, including setting up of new maintenance depots and upgradation of existing maintenance facilities’, early last month.

When asked about the reason behind this decision and if it was bad planning, senior MRVC officials said: “We had called for a migration study to understand travel patterns after Covid-19, which is expected to be completed by December this year. This will help us understand the future demand, especially when multiple metro rail lines are being constructed across Mumbai and its metropolitan region. We have also sought feedback from the Railways and other stakeholders on this.”

At present, the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro 1 ferries an average of 4 to 4.10 lakh commuters per day, while the daily average on Metro 2A and Metro 7 put together on the entire Andheri (W)-Dahisar-Gundavali route ferries 1.80 to 2 lakh commuters. WR operates 79 AC local services on weekdays, catering to approximately 90,000 commuters per day. On CR, around 70,000 daily commuters use the 56 AC local services.

The state-of-the-art 238 Vande Metro local trains were to be equipped with an automatic door-closing system, fully vestibule coaches and separate AC luggage compartments at both ends of the train. The prototype rake was to have been launched after two years, and thereafter, the rakes were to be rolled out for a period of five years.

The technology partner was to not only manufacture the rakes but maintain them for 35 years. Two maintenance depots were to come up at Vangaon and Bhivpuri, for which land was to be acquired. The rakes, made of aluminum alloy or stainless steel, would have had a maximum operation speed of 130 kmph. Now, however, the decision is on hold till December.

TRANSPORT SYSTEMS & COMMUTERS

· WR and CR’s 14 AC local trains cater to 1.5 lakh daily commuters

· WR operates 79 AC local services, catering to 90,000 daily commuters

· CR operates 56 AC local services, catering to 70,000 daily commuters

· Metro 1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar) ferries 4 to 4.10 lakh daily commuters

· Metro 2A and Metro 7 (Andheri W-Dahisar-Gundavali) carry 1.80 to 2 lakh daily commuters

