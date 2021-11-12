Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbra, Bhiwandi observe bandh to condemn attacks on Muslims in Tripura
Mumbra, Bhiwandi observe bandh to condemn attacks on Muslims in Tripura

In the backdrop of the Tripura riots, members of Islamic organisation – Raza Academy in Mumbra – have called for a bandh in parts of the city; market areas of Bhiwandi and Mumbra downed their shutters on Friday
Shops in Mumbra remain shut as part of the bandh observed to condemn attacks on Muslims in Tripura. Bhiwandi also observed bandh on Friday. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 12, 2021 07:15 PM IST
ByAnkita G Menon, Thane

In the backdrop of the Tripura riots, members of Islamic organisation – Raza Academy in Mumbra – have called for a bandh in parts of the city. Raza Academy has insisted on a peaceful protest and has appealed that no shops should be forced shut. Market areas of Bhiwandi and Mumbra had downed their shutters on Friday morning.

“Condemning the attacks on Muslims in Tripura, we ordered for a peaceful voluntary protest on Friday,” said Faziya Sheikh, member of Raza Academy in Mumbra.

From 9am till around 5pm, all the shops in the market areas of the city remained shut. Similarly, Bhiwandi city also observed a bandh with shops in Lala Commercial Centre and main market areas remaining shut. As per the local police, neither complaints nor instances of violence were reported from Mumbra or Bhiwandi on Friday.

Friday, November 12, 2021
