Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbra suicide: Video of man reveals he was cheated by two persons, says police

Mumbra suicide: Video of man reveals he was cheated by two persons, says police

mumbai news
Published on Nov 01, 2022 08:46 AM IST

The video mentions names of two persons who are having construction project opposite new petrol pump at Shilphata and opposite Dosti School

In the video, he has accused two men who owed him <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17 lakh. (File image)
In the video, he has accused two men who owed him 17 lakh. (File image)
ByRaina Assainar

The family of a 40-year-old construction material supplier from Maharashtra’s Mumbra region, who allegedly dies by suicide on October 10 has found a video recording of the man which he had made before taking the extreme step.

In the video, he has accused two men who owed him 17 lakh for the material supplies they purchased from him for two ongoing projects at Shilphata.

Also Read: 2nd note found in Lingayat seer’s suicide case: Police

“The video mentions names of two persons who are having construction project opposite new petrol pump at Shilphata and opposite Dosti School. He has also mentioned the phone numbers of the duo and the car models they own. Accordingly, we registered abetment to suicide case against the duo and are looking for them,” senior police inspector Vijay Kadbane from Panvel City police station, said.

The deceased was under stress for the past few months and he had told his family that he was cheated.

On October 9, the person’s family had lodged a missing person complaint with Daighar police. The next day, the family was informed about the death.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out