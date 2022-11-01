Mumbra suicide: Video of man reveals he was cheated by two persons, says police

The family of a 40-year-old construction material supplier from Maharashtra’s Mumbra region, who allegedly dies by suicide on October 10 has found a video recording of the man which he had made before taking the extreme step.

In the video, he has accused two men who owed him ₹17 lakh for the material supplies they purchased from him for two ongoing projects at Shilphata.

“The video mentions names of two persons who are having construction project opposite new petrol pump at Shilphata and opposite Dosti School. He has also mentioned the phone numbers of the duo and the car models they own. Accordingly, we registered abetment to suicide case against the duo and are looking for them,” senior police inspector Vijay Kadbane from Panvel City police station, said.

The deceased was under stress for the past few months and he had told his family that he was cheated.

On October 9, the person’s family had lodged a missing person complaint with Daighar police. The next day, the family was informed about the death.

