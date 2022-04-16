Murder over breakfast: Man kills wife over salty sagoo khichdi
Mumbai Nikesh Ghag (46), a computer operator with the Bank of Maharashtra, Dahisar East, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife Nirmala (40) over excess salt in breakfast. Their 12-year-old son Chinmayee was a witness to the murder.
Senior police inspector (PI) Milind Desai of the Navghar police station, said that Ghag first strangulated Nirmala with his hands in their bedroom. Later, he pulled down a nylon rope used to hang clothes and strangled her again to make sure she was no more. “These instances have been narrated to us by the child,” said that police officer.
The incident happened when the victim served sabudana khichdi to Nikesh and went to the bedroom. Within minutes, Nikesh followed her and began beating her, while Chinmayee pleaded with his father to let her go. In his statement to the police, the boy said that his mother tried to fight back, but his father overpowered her.
“The woman was still on the floor. After Ghag left, the boy called his grandmother and maternal uncle Prabhakar Gurav, who soon arrived,” the police said.
Gurav told the police that his sister and brother-in-law had been fighting over domestic issues for the last two weeks. He rushed Nirmala to the Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civic Hospital in an auto, where she was declared dead before arrival.
Meanwhile, Ghag himself landed at the Navghar police station the next day and informed the on-duty police about the murder. The cops, along with Ghag, reached the flat. Ghag told the police that he was fasting on Friday and found the breakfast salty. He questioned Nirmala and the fight escalated.
“We have arrested Ghag for murder under Section 302 of the IPC and when produced before the Thane court, the accused has been remanded to police custody,” the police said.
Recently, a 76-year-old man shot dead his daughter-in-law Seema Patil for not serving him breakfast in Rutu Park, Rabodi.
2 Nigerian nationals arrested for selling drugs worth ₹25.80L in Vashi
Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested for selling drugs worth ₹25.80 lakh in Vashi. The two arrested were identified as Nizhkusi Chinanso Augustine (31) and Nizhkusi Aikene Augustine (28). A team led by senior police inspector, Vijay Singh Bhosale and including assistant police inspectors, Gangadhar Devde and Shashikant Pawar, laid a trap opposite Palm Beach Mall and arrested the duo. The crime branch team searched the two and found the drug, Methaqualone, in their possession.
‘Sad to witness plight…’: LinkedIn post re-ignted 10-minute delivery debate
There has been a raging debate on social media about the new 10-minutes app deliveries in the recent past. It has also been the subejct of many memes. After Twitter, the debate reaged on LinkedIn after a user wrote about his delivery boy's woes. The user then thanked everyone in the comments for 'understanding that there's a serious problem with this insanely planned 10 mins delivery model'. However, not all the comments agreed with him.
‘No question of…’: Maharashtra home minister on loudspeakers amid azaan row
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil on Saturday ruled out removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples, amid the controversy over Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray's ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3. On Thursday, the state home minister had said that the government was taking a serious view of Raj Thackeray's threat and said it was prepared for the upcoming festive season.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to hold meeting to discuss work related to monsoon in city
Ahead of the monsoon, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will have a major coordination review meeting with all the stakeholders. The meeting will also determine the funds to be appropriated. The meeting will determine the action plan to be followed in case of disaster. There will also be brainstorming on getting all the work completed before May 15. To facilitate maximum participation, the administration will be conducting the meeting via video conferencing as well.
Man who fired five rounds at family members in Thane arrested by Kapurbawdi police
The 51-year-old man who fired five rounds at Sharma's family members in Thane on Friday was arrested by Kapurbawdi police. His younger son gave a complaint to police about The accused's son, Ricky Sharma's father's weird behaviour that could have taken the life of his mother and other brothers. According to Kapurbawdi police officials, Sharma has three children and none of them are working or earning anything, therefore they used to have arguments most of the time.
