Murder over breakfast: Man kills wife over salty sagoo khichdi

Mumbai Nikesh Ghag (46), a computer operator with the Bank of Maharashtra, Dahisar East, has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife Nirmala (40) over excess salt in breakfast. Their 12-year-old son Chinmayee was a witness to the murder.

Senior police inspector (PI) Milind Desai of the Navghar police station, said that Ghag first strangulated Nirmala with his hands in their bedroom. Later, he pulled down a nylon rope used to hang clothes and strangled her again to make sure she was no more. “These instances have been narrated to us by the child,” said that police officer.

The incident happened when the victim served sabudana khichdi to Nikesh and went to the bedroom. Within minutes, Nikesh followed her and began beating her, while Chinmayee pleaded with his father to let her go. In his statement to the police, the boy said that his mother tried to fight back, but his father overpowered her.

“The woman was still on the floor. After Ghag left, the boy called his grandmother and maternal uncle Prabhakar Gurav, who soon arrived,” the police said.

Gurav told the police that his sister and brother-in-law had been fighting over domestic issues for the last two weeks. He rushed Nirmala to the Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civic Hospital in an auto, where she was declared dead before arrival.

Meanwhile, Ghag himself landed at the Navghar police station the next day and informed the on-duty police about the murder. The cops, along with Ghag, reached the flat. Ghag told the police that he was fasting on Friday and found the breakfast salty. He questioned Nirmala and the fight escalated.

“We have arrested Ghag for murder under Section 302 of the IPC and when produced before the Thane court, the accused has been remanded to police custody,” the police said.

Recently, a 76-year-old man shot dead his daughter-in-law Seema Patil for not serving him breakfast in Rutu Park, Rabodi.