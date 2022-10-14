Musical chairs: As factions fight, authorities sit tight

Thane The two Shiv Sena factions in Thane are at loggerheads once again. This time Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena and Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena are squabbling over the venue for Diwali Pahat, an annual musical event held on the first day of Diwali.

While Member of Parliament and Uddhav supporter Rajan Vichare claims that he has been organising Diwali Pahat outside Ram Ganesh Gadkari Theatre on Dr. Moose’s Road for the last 10 years, the Shinde faction said event was being organised on behalf of Sena functionary Nitin Landge who is now on the opposite side.

Both factions claim they were the first to approach the police and other authorities for permission for the said venue. Diwali Pahat this year will be held on October 24, for which the concerned organiser will need NOC from fire department, traffic police, local police station and the civic body.

In the last 10 years, Landge would give the letter on the behalf of Yuwa Sena to organise Diwali Pahat. Based on his letter, permission was granted for the event by the local authorities.

On September 19, Landge submitted the letter seeking permission from the police station and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). And since he belongs to the Shinde faction, he claims that the permission should be issued to them. However, Shinde faction has also sought permission for an alternate place at Chintamani Chowk, which is a few metres away from Dr. Moose Road.

Vichare alleged that Shinde faction was late in submitting the application seeking permission, but made changes to the date later.

“For the last 10 years we are celebrating Diwali Pahat at the Dr. Moose Road. The Shinde faction has sought permission at the same venue. On one hand, they ask people to celebrate all festivals with fervor and on the other hand they create hurdles to same celebrations in several ways. We have received the permission from the corporation and the police,” Vichare told the media.

Landge, on the other hand, claimed that he had been organising the event on behalf of Yuwa Sena. “I have organised the festival through Yuwa Sena for the last 10 years and this year too we have taken permission a month before the event. We too have got permission from the authorities. We have not changed the date on any letter and people should refrain from making baseless allegations,” Langde retorted.

While both factions claim they have received permission, the police say they have not issued NOC to either.

S N Dhumal, the senior police inspector from Naupada said, “We have received application from both parties. We have not yet given NOC to anyone. The decision to allot the space will be taken by the TMC, while we will just be giving permission for the use of speakers. Once the TMC finalises the organisation, we will give the NOC.”

Even TMC denied having given permission to anyone party.

Naupada’s Assistant Municipal Commissioner Shankar Patole, said proper rules and procedure will be followed in this case. “The party which has all the three required NOC will be given the venue, there is no question of who applied first,” he clarified.

