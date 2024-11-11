MUMBAI: Muslim voters in the Byculla constituency are in a dilemma, as the seat is now set for a showdown between sitting MLA and former corporator Yamini Jadhav of the Shiv Sena and Manoj Jamsutkar, a former corporator from the Shiv Sena (UBT) from Nagpada. While Jadhav conducted door-to-door campaigns in Madanpura, Jamsutkar organised a ‘jaahir sabha’ on Sunday at Jhula Maidan in Madanpura bolstered by the presence of Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray. Muslim voters uncertain in Sena-vs-Sena battle

Arshad Sheikh, an entrepreneur and voter from Tadwadi in Mazgaon, commented, “Last month, Karim building in Madanpura collapsed, affecting 29 families and around 1,500 residents. Despite receiving votes from our community, sitting MP Arvind Sawant didn’t show up. It was a huge disappointment, and his lack of action is bound to have a detrimental effect on the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s prospects. This will definitely influence the voting pattern, as many Muslim voters here are currently uncertain.”

Aslam Khan from Madanpura added, “Byculla is an easy constituency for an outsider to win, as voters can get influenced easily here, but no one knows the current candidate from the Sena (UBT) and our community is not sure about voting for the Mahayuti. We are unsure about whom to support.”

Sitting MLA Yamini Jadhav is unfazed by the challenges and is confident of getting support from the 42 percent Muslim population, as she claims to have an inclusive approach. An advocate of women’s rights, Jadhav recently influenced a significant policy change by securing approval for pregnant women police officers to wear sarees. In another woman-friendly move, after witnessing women’s discomfort while breastfeeding at Mumbadevi Garden, she established a ‘Hirkani Kaksh’ at Jijamata Udyan in Byculla, where women have a private space to breastfeed, change diapers, and attend to their babies.

Jadhav contested the Lok Sabha elections in May 2024 against the Sena (UBT)’s Arvind Sawant and lost. Emphasising the importance of the personal connection between a Vidhan Sabha candidate and local constituents, she said, “In the assembly elections, a candidate is more accessible, is a resident of the constituency, and understands the voters’ sentiments. I am available 24/7 for my voters.” According to a Praja Foundation report, Jadhav ranks eighth out of 288 MLAs, underscoring her commitment to public service.

When questioned about the Urdu Learning Centre she had planned for her constituency, which faced opposition, Jadhav explained, “Byculla has a 42% Muslim population, and many notable poets like Kaifi Azmi hailed from here. People see this centre as a way to preserve and learn this beautiful language.”

At 9 pm on Sunday Aditya Thackeray made an entry at Jhula Maidan with trumpets, drumrolls and fireworks to support Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, Jamsutkar. Former MLAs Yusuf Abrahani and Madhukar Chavan from the Congress, the latter representing the seat in 2009-2014 and 1999-2004, were also present.

Jamsutkar said that he contested the civic elections for the first time from Nagpada in 2012, and the general feeling then was that a Hindu man would not understand the Muslim community. “But the work I did as a councillor in Nagpada in the last five years is still remembered,” he said. “What work has the ruling party done other than painting walls? The state government spent huge funds and should be held accountable.”

Jamsutkar said he would work on pollution, parking and the “biggest issue”, the redevelopment of old and dilapidated buildings. “Just as Aadityasaheb is working to promote basketball players at Nagpada, likewise in the Agripada YMCA ground I will promote youth playing football and cricket,” he said. “If I get elected, I will open an academy and promote them at the national level.”