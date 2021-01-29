IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / MVA allies visit BMC headquarters to launch heritage walk of the building
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy CM Ajit Pawar with ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Aaditya Thackeray and Bhai Jagtap at the inauguration of a heritage walk at BMC headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy CM Ajit Pawar with ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Aaditya Thackeray and Bhai Jagtap at the inauguration of a heritage walk at BMC headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

MVA allies visit BMC headquarters to launch heritage walk of the building

MVA allies shared the stage with the CM indicating that the alliance has opened up new opportunities for all three parties involved. This is also the first time that Ajit Pawar and Balasaheb Thorat stepped into the civic headquarters.
READ FULL STORY
By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:01 AM IST

With just a year to go for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, top leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) including chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, deputy CM Ajit Pawar, revenue minister and Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat visited the civic headquarters in Fort on Thursday evening to inaugurate the guided heritage walk of the building. This project was conceptualised last year by state tourism department headed by Aaditya Thackeray, who attended the event alongside minister of state for tourism Aditi Tatkare and Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap.

‘Aamchi Mumbai’ was the tune of the event as MVA allies shared the stage with the CM indicating that the alliance has opened up new opportunities for all three parties involved. This is also the first time that Ajit Pawar and Balasaheb Thorat stepped into the civic headquarters, with Thorat taking a jibe at the CM saying, “You did not give us a chance to come here (BMC headquarters).”

Pawar said, “I have been in the Vidhan Bhavan since 1990 and Balasaheb Thorat has been here since 1985, but we did not get a chance to visit the BMC headquarters. I got this chance now because of Aaditya Thackeray.”

CM Thackeray, who was sitting at the mayor’s chair for the event, said he did not imagine he would sit in the Mumbai mayor’s chair as the chief minister of the state. He said, “This has been possible due to my new allies. Like you (Pawar and Thorat) got a chance to visit the civic general body hall due to the new alliance, similarly I got a chance to go there (Mantralaya).”

After Thursday’s inauguration, the BMC headquarters is now open to tourists who can book guided tours of the building online. BMC has tied up with the independent online portal — Bookmyshow.com — for the bookings.

Speaking at the inauguration, Aaditya said, “Very soon, we will also start unguided tours for tourists, with bar codes placed at various locations. Tourists can scan this code for more information of the building.” He also announced that the tourism department is planning to arrange similar barcodes for roads and junctions across the city, with information on the importance of the personality after whom the road has been named and their contribution to history. The tourism department will start similar tours at other locations in the city, such as Wankhede stadium and Gateway of India, according to Aaditya.

Alluding to the MVA alliance’s support to BMC’s endeavours, Pawar said, “I want to tell Aaditya that BMC is fortunately with the Shiv Sena, and now the chief minister of the state is also from the Sena. In this backdrop, if all of us take it upon ourselves, we can clean up Mumbai. You will have full support from us. Together, BMC, state and tourism department can implement many projects successfully.”

BOX

Night Life:

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said the ‘night life’ concept, the brainchild of state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray, which was started in February last year is the need of the hour for a city like Mumbai as it appeals to the youth. He said, “We need to give impetus to night life, but safety is of utmost importance and will not be compromised.”

The state government introduced its night life policy on January 27, under which malls, and later food trucks, were allowed to remain open round the clock. This, however, has hit a road block due to the lockdown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
BMC commissioner IS Chahal will present the budget before the standing committee in the first week of February. (HT FILE)
BMC commissioner IS Chahal will present the budget before the standing committee in the first week of February. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic budget 2021-22 may not have any new taxes

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Outlay may be higher; coastal road project may get substantial funds. However, five-yearly revision of property tax is due; capital expenditure may be increased; spending on admin may see dip
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid vaccination turnout in Mumbai falls to 58%

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The BMC on Thursday, the eighth day of its Covid-19 vaccination drive, saw its turnout fall from 68% to 58%. According to BMC officials, they anticipate the turnout to increase during the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The teenager stepped on a plastic sheet which broke, leading to his fall.
The teenager stepped on a plastic sheet which broke, leading to his fall.
mumbai news

15-year-old survives 35-foot fall from terrace near Mumbai

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The incident took place when Ajay, a Class 10 student studying in a school in Mount Abu, was trying to retrieve his footwear which fell on a scaffolding while playing. He stepped on a plastic sheet which broke, leading to his fall.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy CM Ajit Pawar with ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Aaditya Thackeray and Bhai Jagtap at the inauguration of a heritage walk at BMC headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy CM Ajit Pawar with ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Aaditya Thackeray and Bhai Jagtap at the inauguration of a heritage walk at BMC headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

MVA allies visit BMC headquarters to launch heritage walk of the building

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:01 AM IST
MVA allies shared the stage with the CM indicating that the alliance has opened up new opportunities for all three parties involved. This is also the first time that Ajit Pawar and Balasaheb Thorat stepped into the civic headquarters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress minister Vishwajeet Kadam did not answer calls and text messages regarding ED summons to his wife Swapnali. (HT FILE )
Congress minister Vishwajeet Kadam did not answer calls and text messages regarding ED summons to his wife Swapnali. (HT FILE )
mumbai news

Mumbai: ED summons issued to Congress minister’s wife

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:58 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Swapnali Kadam, wife of Congress minister Vishwajeet Kadam, for questioning in connection with the alleged illicit properties of her father, Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (FILE)
For representational purpose only. (FILE)
mumbai news

Nagpur medical college opts for online classes for first-year batch

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The management of GMC Nagpur is now planning a combination of online and onsite classes for the first-year batch. Onsite classes are being considered only for practical which is a minor part of the first-year medical course.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varavara Rao. (HT PHOTO)
Varavara Rao. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Bhima Koregaon: What are your apprehensions if Varavara Rao is granted bail, HC asks NIA

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Stressing on the need of striking a balance between fundamental rights of a prisoner to have a healthy life and the facilities available for treating ailing prisoners in jails, the Bombay high court (HC) on Thursday has sought to know from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on their apprehensions in the event 82-year-old Telugu poet P Varavara Rao is released on bail on medical grounds
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: Man, friend arrested for stealing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>71 lakh
Mumbai: Man, friend arrested for stealing 71 lakh
mumbai news

Mumbai: Man, friend arrested for stealing 71 lakh

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The JJ Marg police on Wednesday arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and his friend for allegedly stealing 71 lakh from a house in Nagpada area
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 23% respondents said they have to leave Mumbai during lockdown citing reasons such as losing jobs and not being able to afford rent among others. (HT FILE)
Around 23% respondents said they have to leave Mumbai during lockdown citing reasons such as losing jobs and not being able to afford rent among others. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Covid-19 impact: Jobs of 66% affected, 28% got pay cut, finds survey

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:47 AM IST
According to NGO Praja Foundation, a total of 2,087 households were interviewed for the survey, which includes 791 households which were interviewed for livelihood, housing and transport related issued, 527 samples for education, and 769 for health-related issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School employees sanitise a classroom. (HT FILE PHOTO)
School employees sanitise a classroom. (HT FILE PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra schools reopen: 32% students from state attended classes

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:43 AM IST
More than 1.2 million or 32% students from Class 5 to 8 attended schools across the state on the first day after schools reopened on January 27, according to a report shared by the state education department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Bombay HC refuses to quash FIR in matrimonial discord citing serious allegations

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC), while rejecting a petition seeking quashing of a first information report (FIR) filed by a woman against her husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law, has held that when serious allegations are levelled against the accused in a matrimonial dispute, the court cannot exercise its powers under Article 226 of the Constitution of India
READ FULL STORY
Close
After scrutinising eight month’s data recovered from the laptop belonging to the accused, police found data of 27,000 people. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
After scrutinising eight month’s data recovered from the laptop belonging to the accused, police found data of 27,000 people. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai: 4 foreign nationals arrested for duping job aspirant of 17 lakh

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:38 AM IST
The cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch have arrested four foreign nationals from Pune for allegedly duping a Chembur resident to the tune of 17 lakh on the pretext of helping him to get a job at a hotel in Canada
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered to woman at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered to woman at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

40,187 more healthcare workers inoculated, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 vax tally touches 219,696

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:36 AM IST
Maharashtra reported 73% inoculation on the eighth day of its vaccination drive, on Thursday, as 40,187 healthcare workers (HCWs) took their vaccine shots against the targeted inoculation of 54,771 beneficiaries, at 538 vaccination centres
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nesco jumbo centre
Nesco jumbo centre
mumbai news

Quality of treatment suffers at civic-run tertiary hospitals as doctors continue to be deputed to Covid-19 centres

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:33 AM IST
While there has been a gradual fall in the number of Covid-19 patients at civic-run tertiary hospitals, the footfall of non-Covid patients has increased by almost 80%
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha has been summoned by the central agency on December 29.(HT PHOTO)
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha has been summoned by the central agency on December 29.(HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

K'taka Deputy CM should understand history: Sanjay Raut on Mumbai remarks

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Raut said that Savadi should understand the history, and claimed that the Kannada-speaking people residing in Maharashtra want the Marathi-dominated areas in their home state to be included in Maharashtra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP