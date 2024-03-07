MVA seat-sharing talks inconclusive, as Ambedkar demands 12 seats

MUMBAI: Seat-sharing talks between party leaders in the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) remained inconclusive on Wednesday as the chief of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Prakash Ambedkar, pressed hard for 10 to 12 seats. Prakash Ambedkar

Ambedkar, who joined the meeting along with other opposition leaders at a central Mumbai hotel, also pressed for representation of OBCs and Muslims. MVA leaders declined Ambedkar’s request and decided to resume the discussion on Saturday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat tried to convince Ambedkar to participate in the seat-sharing talks but the latter held out. The uncertainty over the alliance with Ambedkar has impacted MVA’s seat-sharing decision.

“We are trying to hold Ambedkar’s hand but the alliance seems to be difficult,” said a leader present in the meeting, adding the MVA leaders are prepared if “Ambedkar exits the alliance at the eleventh hour”. Hence, MVA has worked out two seat-sharing options: with and without VBA.

According to one formula, for now Sena (UBT) would be allocated 23 seats, Congress will get 15, 10 for NCP (SCP), and should VBA decide to join, it will be given seats from the existing quota after a reshuffle of numbers. Should it refuse to enter the talks, the numbers will remain unchanged.

Ambedkar had reportedly backed out claiming MVA leaders should first resolve the dispute on 15 seats, and insisted on 10 to 12 seats for his party. He added he was confident of winning six seats if he went solo, eyeing Akola, Amaravati, Solapur, Sangli and Wardha which are Congress turfs.

In the meeting, Ambedkar also brought up his demand for 15 seats to OBCs and three to minority candidates. As there was a deadlock in the discussion, Ambedkar reportedly told Thackeray and Pawar during the lunch break that while he was “with MVA, it seems MVA is not with me”.

After the meeting, Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut told the media, “Prakash Ambedkar has given us his proposal, which will be discussed on March 9.”

Chief spokesperson for VBA Siddharth Mokale however denied Ambedkar had made any demand of number of seats and said, “MVA leaders gave no commitment on our proposal about OBC, minority candidates and other policy issues. Hence, there will be another round of discussions.”

Pawar’s Jankar beats

While the deadlock with Prakash Ambedkar over seat-sharing continues, in a strategic move, NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar has initiated talks with Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) leader Mahadev Jankar to offer him the seat in Madha, Solapur, to win over the Dhangars for MVA.

Jankar, a prominent Dhangar leader, was cabinet minister in BJP-Shiv Sena government between 2014 and 2019. Along with Madha, Dhangars hold sway in another part of western Maharashtra, Baramati – its LS constituency represented by Pawar’s daughter MP Supriya Sule. While Jankar confirmed the development, he said he has also asked for the Parbhani seat. “I have thanked Sharad Pawar for recognising our strength and offering the Madha seat. But we have asked for one more seat, Parbhani. However, as the seat is with Shiv Sena (UBT), discussions may veer towards some other seat in western Maharashta,” said Jankar.