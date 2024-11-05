HT Interview: ‘My battle is not against Sana or Nawab Malik personally,’ says Fahad Ahmad

MUMBAI: Fahad Ahmad, 32, an NCP (Sharad Pawar) candidate from Anushakti Nagar, is all set to make his electoral debut against Sana Malik. Sana is the daughter of Nawab Malik, the two-time MLA who switched sides to the NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction. Fahad Ahmad said, “My battle is not against Nawab Malik or Sana Malik personally. My focus is on ensuring fundamental rights for the people, which the sitting MLA has failed to provide over the last decade.” (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Ahmad was active in the anti-CAA protests in Mumbai and across India. As a student leader, he led a significant protest against the rollback of the fee waiver for SC, ST and OBC students at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). The institute eventually did not allow him to register for his PhD because he had refused to accept his MPhil degree. Edited excerpts of his interview with Niraj Pandit.

Q: How would you describe your journey from student activism to electoral politics?

A: My political journey began in Class 11 at Aligarh Muslim University. Later, I joined TISS, where I actively advocated for students’ rights. After completing my studies, I began participating in local politics, focusing on community issues and solutions.

Q: Why did you leave the Samajwadi Party (SP) and join the NCP (SP) just a few days before filing your nomination?

A: I joined the NCP (SP) because I resonate with its ideology, which aligns closely with Sharad Pawar’s principles. Both the SP and (NCP (SP) are committed to socialist values, cooperative movements and opposing the divisive politics of the BJP. My name was being discussed by leaders across allied parties, including Akhilesh Yadav and Abu Azmi. During this time, I received a call from Supriya Sule asking if I would consider joining the NCP (SP). I accepted, as we all aim to restore Maharashtra’s pride as a progressive state.

Q: Do you feel Maharashtra has lost some of its dignity?

A: Unfortunately, it is now often referred to as the ‘Khoke Sarkar’ state after the recent political instability. If the BJP wanted a Shiv Sena chief minister, why did they reject Uddhav Thackeray but accept Shinde? We aim to end the BJP’s divisive politics and work towards uniting all communities.

Q: What major issues are you focusing on?

A: I have long been engaged with this constituency and understand the struggles of its people. My primary goal is to ensure a dignified life for them. Bharat Nagar and Cheeta Camp, for instance, still lack water connections, and women have to carry 20-litre water cans over long distances daily. I also want to improve access to quality education, skill development programmes and job creation initiatives for the youth.

Q: You are contesting against Sana Malik, who is perceived as a strong candidate in Anushakti Nagar.

A: My battle is not against Nawab Malik or Sana Malik personally. My focus is on ensuring fundamental rights for the people, which the sitting MLA has failed to provide over the last decade. The residents of Tata Nagar are facing severe health issues due to an RMC plant illegally operating near residential areas. Road infrastructure, water connections and other essential services are lacking. I will collaborate with the BMC, MMRDA and MHADA to bring about real change.

Q: Do you think all the allied parties are fully supporting you?

A: Absolutely. This alliance is unbreakable. Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders and party workers are joining me for meetings, rallies, and election-related activities. There is a true spirit of unity among us.

Q: Since marrying actor Swara Bhaskar, you have gained a new public identity.

A: I am proud to say that I am Swara Bhaskar’s husband. Even before marriage, we were comrades, fighting for the same causes. Swara and I are united by our commitment to social justice and equality, and we support each other in every endeavour.