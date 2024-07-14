My daughter has 40% visual impairment: Father of trainee IAS Puja Khedkar

Pune: Days after his daughter IAS probationary officer Puja Khedkar, who is facing an investigation for misuse of power and violation of rules of appointment, her father retired bureaucrat Dilip Khedkar spoke up in her defence. Khedkar, who retired from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), in 2020, claimed his daughter was a victim of a conspiracy being hatched to target his family by “someone”. Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar was shunted from Pune district administration.(File)

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Khedkar, said her disability certificate was legitimate. “There are many kinds of disabilities. Puja suffers from vision impairment, which is more than 40 per cent. Therefore she fulfils 40% criteria of the disability,” he said, adding “medical experts on a panel had verified her disabilities before issuing the certificate”.

Khedkar also said his daughter has “a certain category of mental illness which was also verified by medical professionals before the disability certificate was issued”.

In 2022, the 32-year-old probationer who was recently transferred to Washim on Pune district collector’s instructions, had approached CAT seeking directions to provide reservations for the persons with disability for A (visual impairment) and D (mental disability) categories as provided under section 34 of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016.

She however failed to show up at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, when summoned for a medical examination on April 22, 2022 and subsequently on five different occasions. When questioned, Khedkar, said “she had tested positive for Covid at the time” and that there was no official communication for further tests.

On the issue of his daughter availing the OBC reservation benefits, when the family’s wealth was ₹ 80 crore ( ₹ 40 crore of Dilip, ₹18 crore of his wife Manorama and ₹22 crore of Puja), which defies the ₹8 lakh limit prescribed under creamy layer condition, Khedkar said, “I will soon speak up on the matter and address all the allegations”.

Meanwhile, responding to a 2023 video clip of his wife brandishing a firearm on a disputed Mulshi farmland, which did the rounds of social media following which on Friday an FIR was registered by the Pune Rural SP, Khedkar insisted that the land belonged to the family. “We officially purchased the land from another family and now they are creating hurdles for us.” He added that the family has issued a statement in this regards through advocate Ravindra Sutar, which stated Khedkar’s wife Manorama had carried the weapon for self-defence and that she had permission to possess the gun.

When HT drew his attention on his daughter’s recent transfer from Pune to Washim, after she was blamed of high handedness in office by Pune district collector. Khedkar said: “Things are not as they seem from the outside. Only we know what happened at the collector’s office and how he behaved with us.”