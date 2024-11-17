NAGPUR: In a realm where sincerity is scarce, Atul Khobragade is a rare exception – the large Dalit population in Nagpur North believes the young activist is their only hope in a constituency begging for change. Nagpur North: Voters donate pension, salaries to back Dalit activist

They’re not just figuratively putting their money on Khobragade, retired employees and senior citizens here have literally contributed a month’s pension to fund his election campaign. Many working individuals too have pledged a month’s salary, urging the community to rally behind the 38-year-old Dalit activist.

Khobragade, founder of the Yuva Graduate Forum, is challenging Congress stalwart Nitin Raut, the sitting, four-time MLA and former minister but he’s hoping his work will tilt the scales.

Khobragade has earned the faith of locals by promoting environmental sustainability through tree plantation drives, developing local public gardens, building roads, and advocating Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s teachings in this predominantly Dalit constituency, reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates. He has also set up a convention centre, and offers educational and vocational counseling for vulnerable youth.

Also, Khobragade is no novice to politics. He contested for an MLC’s post in 2019 from the Nagpur division Graduate’s constituency, finishing as second runner-up with over 14,000 votes, behind Sandip Joshi, a prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former mayor.

Khobragade also has excellent political pedigree. His late father, Dadasaheb Khobragade, worked closely with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar himself, and later with Rajabhau Khobragade, a prominent Republican Party of India leader in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.

“I want to put North Nagpur at par with other parts of the city. Right now, it’s at least 10 years behind the rest of Nagpur’s ‘Smart City’ initiatives. Previous representatives, like Nitin Raut and former ministers Damayanti Deshbhratar and Saroj Khaparde, failed to provide essential amenities such as quality schools and hospitals for the underprivileged here. I want to bring about real, visible and tangible change,” he said.

Of the unusual support he’s receiving, Khobragade said, “Big leaders believe in buying votes and thus, spend big money. But I don’t need that kind of funding when people come to me voluntarily to help.” Every day, around 350 volunteers join him as they campaign door to door, from 6am until late at night. “I don’t spend a penny on them. They do this for me.”

Until recently, North Nagpur was seen as Raut’s stronghold. However, apart from anti-incumbency, candidates like Khobragade are proving that voters can no longer be taken for granted. Also in the ring in North Nagpur is rebel Congress candidate Manoj Sangole, a four-time corporator. Sangole, switched to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) at the eleventh hour after being denied a Congress ticket. Making this a four-way contest is Dr Milind Mane of the BJP.

The BSP enjoys a solid footprint in North Nagpur, consistently drawing a significant number of votes. For instance, Kishore Gajbhiye, formerly with the BSP and currently with the Congress, had polled around 56,000 votes in the 2014 elections, which led to the defeat of the then Congress nominee, Raut. Typically, the area also produces five to six corporators from the BSP in every municipal election.