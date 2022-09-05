Naigaon murder: Two accused remanded to police custody till Sept 12
Mumbai: A day after the arrest of 21-year-olds Santosh Makwana and Vishal Anbhavne, in the murder case of 15-year-old Vanshita Rathod, the Waliv police presented the two in court on Sunday, where they were remanded to police custody till September 12.
Kailash Barve, senior police inspector of Waliv station said that the two men confessed to the crime and revealed that they had dumped the girl’s school bag and their clothes in Pokhran in Rajasthan and Palanpur in Gujarat respectively.
“Our teams searched for the school bag and their clothes for five hours in both locations but could not recover them,” said Barve. The teams along with the accused left on Sunday late evening to go to Pokhran and Palanpur.
“The school bag and their clothes are crucial evidence in the case,” said the officer.
After managing to evade arrest for seven days, the two men were arrested by the Waliv police from Palanpur in Gujarat in the wee hours of Saturday for planning and killing the 15-year-old Vanshita Rathod on August 25.
The team of Waliv crime branch headed by PI Rahul Patil followed the absconding men Santosh Makwana and his friend Vishal Deepak Anbhavne from Naigaon station to Vaishno Devi and back to Rajasthan then to Gujarat before apprehending them at Makawan’s village in Palanpur in Gujarat in the wee hours of Saturday.
Prayagraj: Notorious gangster injured in police encounter
Notorious gangster carrying a reward of Rs 25000 on Nanka's arrest was injured in an encounter with a police team late Saturday night in the Hathigawa area of Pratapgarh. The injured gangster, identified as Ram Singh aka Nanka Yadav, has been admitted to SRN hospital for treatment, police said. The police team tried to intercept the gangster, but he opened fire. Nanka has created terror in two districts and was wanted for the gangster act.
10 injured as Nihangs clash with Radha Soami sect followers over cattle grazing
A violent clash between Nihangs and Radha Soami sect followers at Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas left 10, including police personnel, injured on Sunday evening. The dispute started over the grazing of cows belonging to Nihangs on the land of Dera in Beas, situated around 40km from the district headquarters on national highway-1. The police resorted to a mild cane charge to disperse Nihangs and Dera followers.
Yogi Adityanath asks officials to speed up construction of medical college in Bijnor
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected construction work of the Mahatma Vidur Medical College in Bijnor and performed Ganesh puja inside the premises. Yogi Adityanath, who visited the construction site on the second day of his Bijnor visit, directed officials to speed up the work and complete it on time. Officials told him that construction would be completed in January 2023. He reviewed the progress of development projects in the district.
Female univ student’s suicide: Students stage sit-in, demand SIT probe
Students of a local university on Sunday staged protest on the campus following suicide committed by a differently abled girl student inside the hostel the previous night. The students demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court judge to probe the case. They further demanded immediate compensation and government job for one of the members of the victim girl's family.
Sampling to go up, new FSDA labs in 12 divisions soon
LUCKNOW: Sampling and testing of food items and medicines in the state would be increased soon. Construction of Food Safety and Drug Administration labs was underway in 12 divisions at a cost of Rs 934 crore, said a press statement from the state government. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the FSDA to increase the annual collection of samples of medicines for testing to 20,000.
