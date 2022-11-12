Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Nairobi flyer arrested with heroin worth 35 crore at airport

Published on Nov 12, 2022 12:50 AM IST

Mumbai: A flyer from Nairobi was arrested on Friday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly smuggling 4

ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: A flyer from Nairobi was arrested on Friday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for allegedly smuggling 4.98 kg heroin worth 35 crore in an illicit international market.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials said that they received a specific tip-off that a passenger arriving at Mumbai airport on Friday from Nairobi was smuggling contraband. Based on this, a team of DRI officials laid a trap at the arrival section and identified and intercepted the suspect after he crossed the green channel.

A thorough examination of his baggage led to the recovery of 4.98 kg of powder, packed in polythene pouches. The powder tested positive for heroin, said DRI in a release issued on Friday.

The contraband material was ingeniously concealed in black polythene bags hidden in a false cavity created in the trolley bag of the passenger, making it very difficult to detect, the agency added.

According to the DRI officials, the contraband material seized from the passenger is worth around 35 crore in the international illicit market. They said they are investigating further to unearth and neutralise the international drug smuggling syndicate behind this.

