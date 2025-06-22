Name Navi Mumbai airport after D B Patil by June 24 or face strike: PAPs

NAVI MUMBAI: With the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport drawing near, tensions are rising among the project-affected persons (PAPs) over the delay in naming the airport after their long-time leader, Dinkar Balu Patil. Members of the Agri-Koli community, the Project Affected Persons (PAP), whose land and livelihoods were affected by the massive infrastructure project, have issued a firm ultimatum - name the airport after D B Patil by June 24 or face renewed agitation. Navi Mumbai: Locals gather at Palm Beach Road near CBD Belapur as they protest against the naming of Navi Mumbai International Airport, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_24_2021_000067B) (PTI)

The date holds significance as it marks the 12th death anniversary of Patil, a revered leader among PAPs and the broader Agri-Koli community. The airport - now over 90% complete - has already begun signing agreements with airlines in anticipation of operations beginning within a few months. However, despite repeated assurances and resolutions passed at the state level, the Union government has not officially confirmed the airport’s name.

The issue first flared up when the Uddhav Thackeray-led government proposed naming the airport after Bal Thackeray. Facing severe backlash from PAPs and community leaders, the administration eventually relented. The succeeding Mahayuti government passed a resolution to name the airport after D B Patil in its very first cabinet meeting. The resolution was cleared by both houses of the state legislature and forwarded to the Centre.

Despite these moves, the absence of a formal announcement from the central government has intensified suspicion and frustration among PAP leaders. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site in early 2024, and when former civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived a day after, neither addressed the naming demand. Although Union minister of state for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol assured in October 2024 that the airport would soon be named after Patil, the promise has yet to materialise.

“We don’t see our issues being prioritised,” said Dashrath Patil, president of the Loknete D B Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport All Party Action Committee. “The airport is nearly ready, but the name is still a question mark. We’ve appealed to the chief minister and deputy CMs. If no action is taken by June 24, we’ll escalate our agitation.”

A massive car and bike rally involving thousands of PAPs is being organised for June 24 as a tribute to Patil as well as a show of strength. “The rally will be our way of showing how strongly we feel about this. If the government continues to ignore us, we’ll make our protest louder,” said Nilesh Patil of the Agri-Koli Youth Foundation.

The sentiment is echoed by many in the region, who feel marginalised in key decisions, including the naming of the recently inaugurated Atal Setu bridge. “We’ve been sidelined in every major project,” said Jagdish Gaikwad, former Panvel deputy mayor. “If there’s no name, there will be no flight. That’s our stand.”

Bhushan Patil, another PAP leader, accused the government of making empty promises. “Even the boards with Patil’s name were removed. We’re being disrespected,” he said.

However, BJP MLA Prashant Thakur has assured the community that the naming will happen. “Several meetings have taken place with the CM and central ministers. The union civil aviation minister has said the name will be finalised once the airport is ready. We are confident that the announcement will come,” he said.