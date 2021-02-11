IND USA
Nana Patole on Thursday visited various religious places of all faiths including Chaityabhoomi, Siddhivinayak temple, a church and a masjid in Mahim, a day ahead of assuming charge as the party chief. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
Nana Patole takes a dig at Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari

The newly appointed Maharashtra Congress chief alleges the governor was not giving nod to the 12 MLC nominations due to pressure from the top leadership of the BJP.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:32 PM IST

Newly appointed Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole alleged that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was not giving his nod to the 12 nominations to Legislative Council because of the pressure from the top leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said that it was possible for him as the Assembly speaker to stall the appointment of BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar as head of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), but his party did not resort to vendetta politics.

Patole on Thursday visited various religious places of all faiths including Chaityabhoomi, Siddhivinayak temple, a church and a masjid in Mahim, a day ahead of assuming charge as the party chief. He will take over the charge at August Kranti Maidan on Friday.

While addressing a press conference on Thursday, Patole said the Governor, who is the Constitutional head of the state, should clear the proposal of the appointment of 12 members to the Council at the earliest. “He should not bow under the pressure (from Delhi) and nominate 12 members to the Upper house,” he said. “Had I acted vindictively like the Governor has been doing, appointment of BJP legislator Mungantiwar on parliamentary committee BAC would have been stalled. But we did not do so,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has launched social media cell to give befitting reply to BJP’s ‘vicious and divisive propaganda’. Patole said, “The BJP is a massive factory which produces lies that disturb the social fabric of the country. The Congress, through its 200,000 workers on social media sites, will give befitting reply to them.”

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the nomination of the MLCs was the prerogative of the Governor. “He is acting within his constitutional framework. He is the constitutional head of the state. The ruling party leaders should introspect about the language they use for Governor,” he said.

A health worker collects swab sample of a resident at BKC in Mumbai on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Porous surfaces like paper and cloth curbs spread of Covid-19 better: IIT-B study

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The researchers, all from the department of mechanical engineering of IIT-Bombay, found Covid-19 can survive for four days on glass and seven days on plastic as well as stainless steel.
A healthcare worker tests samples in newly launched Spice Health portable RT-PCR testing laboratory at BKC in Mumbai on Thursday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Over 100,000 people from Mumbai got Covid-19 vaccine shots

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:36 PM IST
A total of 1,01,364 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Mumbai since January 16, when the vaccination drive began. Of these, 85,034 are healthcare workers (HCWs) and 16,330 are frontline workers (FLWs).
A sedition case filed against lawmaker Shashi Tharoor (in pic) and journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, Anant Nath, Zafar Agha and Vinod Jose. (PTI)
mumbai news

Centre’s charges of rioting, sedition against journalists are not correct: Shiv Sena

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:26 PM IST
The Shiv Sena on Thursday targeted the Centre over the sedition case filed against lawmaker Shashi Tharoor and journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, Anant Nath, Zafar Agha and Vinod Jose
(Representational image) The delay resulted in overcrowding inside local train compartments and passengers were seen standing on the footboard of the train. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

2 WR coaches detach, cause delay in Mumbai local services

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Train services on the Western Railway (WR) were severely impacted as two coaches of a moving outstation train got detached on Thursday morning
The court held that the complaint of the woman, the wife of one of the accused, was serious and required custodial interrogation, and hence rejected their anticipatory bail application. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Bombay HC refuses bail to UP man accused of raping daughter-in-law

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:19 PM IST
A bench of Bombay high court (HC) on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to three members of an Uttar Pradesh family – a man and his two sons – accused of domestic violence and sexual assault of their newly-wed daughter-in-law
Mumbai corporator, others booked for abusing woman over society’s redevelopment
mumbai news

Mumbai corporator, others booked for abusing woman over society’s redevelopment

By Megha Sood, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:17 PM IST
Borivli police have booked a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator and other persons for allegedly threatening, abusing and molesting a 33-year-old doctor on several occasions
A frontline worker receives the Covid-19 vaccine at Rajawadi Hospital, on Thursday, February 11, 2021. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra takes measures to prevent spread of new strains of Covid-19

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:16 PM IST
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday directed state authorities to remain vigilant to prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebration at APMC market last year. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Processions banned on Shivaji Jayanti, gathering of 100 people allowed

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Amid the risk of the Covid-19 spread, the state government issued guidelines for Shivaji Jayanti, which falls on February 19
Nidhi on Thursday opposed the bail application of Diya Padalkar, one of the accused in the case and a daughter of Kukreja’s neighbour. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai New Year case: It was a pre-planned murder, claims victim’s mother

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Nidhi Kukreja, the mother of 19-year-old Janhvi Kukreja who was found dead in a Khar building on January 1 following a New Year’s Eve party, has claimed that it was a pre-planned murder
Representational Image.
mumbai news

Mumbai: Fire at underground Metro-3 station; no injuries reported

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 05:09 PM IST
An MMRC spokesperson said, “No person was hurt in the incident. Power was restored in the area through an alternate source”
In the wake of the new strain of coronavirus found in different countries, the state government will continue to prioritise tracing and treatment of infected patients, Thackeray said.(File Photo)
mumbai news

Mobile labs for Covid testing to soon be available in Maharashtra: CM Thackeray

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Speaking at the launch of three laboratory vans for COVID-19 testing, Thackeray said these mobile laboratories can carry out 3,000 tests per day and reports would be available in 24 hours.
Maharashtra governer Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (HT Archive)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Governor Koshyari denied state plane to fly to Uttarakhand

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:18 PM IST
The chief minister’s office is supposed to clear all the requests related to use of the government aircraft. The request from Raj Bhavan was pending for approval till Wednesday night
Byculla zoo was shut on March 15, 2020 due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Mumbai. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Byculla zoo likely to reopen by February 15

By Mehul R Thakkar
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:50 AM IST
Owing to the outbreak of bird flu, the enclosure of over 200 exotic birds will be kept shut and other enclosures like those of tigers, penguins and leopards will remain open
Representational image. (REUTERS)
mumbai news

Mumbai: All trains between Churchgate and Virar delayed by 15 mins today

By Aroosa Ahmed
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Passengers took to social media website Twitter to register complaints of no announcement of train delays with the Western Railways
