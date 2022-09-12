Narayan Rane comes out in support of Shinde MLA
Thackeray and Shinde camps are at odds over holding the October 5 rally at the Shivaji Park and have staked claim to it in separate applications filed before the BMC
Mumbai Following a tussle between the supporters of chief minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, uncertainty prevails over whether the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will be able to hold its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.
Meanwhile, wading into the battle between the Shiv Sena and the rival faction led by the chief minister, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane on Monday came out in support of Shinde faction MLA Sada Sarvankar, who has been accused of firing shots from his revolver on Sunday. Rane also claimed that Shinde would hold the annual Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park grounds.
Sarvankar, MLA from the Mahim constituency, allegedly fired a round during a clash between workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Shinde camp early on Sunday, following which police registered a case against him and others. However, the charge has been denied by Sarvankar.
Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds charge of the home portfolio, said that the state government will probe the clash. “We will conduct a probe into this incident. This will be an impartial inquiry,” he added. In August, Prakash Surve, another dissident Shiv Sena MLA, had asked his supporters to take on Shiv Sainiks and attack them physically. Santosh Bangar, the rebel Shiv Sena MLA from Hingoli district, had assaulted a manager of a mid-day meal scheme for labourers for alleged lapses.
The Thackeray and Shinde camps are at odds over holding the October 5 rally at the Shivaji Park and have staked claim to it in separate applications filed before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The ground is the traditional location for the Shiv Sena’s rally on the day, which marks the culmination of the festival of Navratri. Considering the importance of this rally in the Shiv Sena’s iconography and lexicon, Shinde’s move is aimed at cementing his claim about his breakaway faction being the “real” Shiv Sena.
The Shinde group had earlier claimed it did not want to hold the public meeting there. Incidentally, Shinde’s volte-face on holding the rally came after Sena dissident Rane had called on him to hold the public meeting.
“The Shinde camp will hold the Dussehra rally and they will also get the Shiv Sena’s symbol,” claimed Rane. He also warned the Sena against any act of violence and said that the state government will not allow the law-and-order situation to deteriorate.
-
Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law moves HC after ED stops her from flying abroad
The Calcutta high court had on August 30 directed the central agency to question Maneka Gambhir at its regional office in Kolkata and not in Delhi, and also not to take coercive steps against her till the next date of hearing. This move came after she had challenged an ED summon that asked her to appear before it in Delhi on September 5 in connection with the coal scam, after which she sought direction from the court to allow the questioning to be done in Kolkata itself.
-
Madhya Pradesh sees 29 Covid cases, no death; active tally now 235
Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 29 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, taking the state's tally to 10,53,910, a health official said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, while the recovery count increased by 22 to touch 10,42,905, leaving the state with 235 active cases, he added. The number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state was 2,99,67,997. Including 4,692 during the day, the official said.
-
NACO ropes in target communities to implement, monitor programme
The National AIDS Control Organisation is setting up resource groups involving members from six target communities to plan, implement, monitor, and evaluate phase 5 of the National AIDS Control Programme. While the resource groups will be formed at state and district levels there will also be community champions whose responsibility is to ensure that all government schemes reach every beneficiary. The district-level group will be headed by the collector.
-
Bengal govt to place resolution in assembly against CBI, ED
The Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal will place a resolution in the upcoming session of the legislative assembly against the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and other federal agencies, saying that these are being used by the Centre to harass the state governments, parliamentary affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said on Monday. Minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim and former minister Subrata Mukherjee were arrested in May 2021 in the Narada case.
-
Monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh assembly to begin from Tuesday
The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin from Tuesday, after being rescheduled from the earlier start date of July 25, an official said. The session will have five sittings from September 13 to September 17, he added. Congress MLA and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of evading discussion on vital issues like unemployment and inflation by keeping a short session.
