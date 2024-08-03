Narrow escape for motorists as large hoarding collapses in Kalyan

Thane: Motorists and pedestrians crossing the busy Sahajanand Chowk in Kalyan West during peak hour on Friday morning had a narrow escape as a large hoarding came crashing down amid heavy rainfall, crushing a four-wheeler, an autorickshaw, and seven to eight motorcycles. Kalyan , india- Aug 02 2024: Pic : Kalyan hoarding collapse pics.on Friday. In India on 02 2024 - Anamika --(Photo by Pramod Tambe /HT Photo)

Three persons suffered minor injuries in the incident that occurred around 10.30 am next to Kazi Hospital. Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation commissioner Dr Indurani Jakhad, who visited the site, said action will be taken against the contractor for failing to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the contractor will be liable for damage to vehicles and medical costs of injured individuals, if any.

Later in the day, an FIR was registered against the contractor of the hoarding -Guru Enterprises for negligence.

The Sahjanand Chowk area in Kalyan West has several large hoardings installed on all sides of the road and residents say after the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse on May 13, they raised safety concerns with the civic officials. “Despite repeated concerns raised about our safety, the municipal administration had ignored them until this large billboard crashed,” said a shopkeeper of the area.

KDMC claimed that they have 182 legal hoardings in the vicinity and all of their structural audit has been done, including this hoarding which collapsed on Friday. A total of 125 illegal hoardings were removed from the city after the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident.

Jakhad visited the site along with additional commissioner Harshal Gaikwad and deputy commissioner of KDMC’s property department Ramesh Misal to assess the situation.

Jakhad stated, “A thorough inspection of all hoardings across the municipal wards will be conducted to ensure they are in good condition and that the banners are properly installed. Reports from the ward officers should be submitted after the inspection.”

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya also inspected the site and demanded action be taken against the contractor who put up the hoarding within 48 hours, failing which he has called for filing a case against the municipal commissioners. Later in the evening, the remaining pillars of the hoarding were removed.