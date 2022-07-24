Nationwide protests in solidarity with Save Aarey today
Mumbai: Environment groups in more than 15 cities across the country have called for a nationwide protest today in solidarity with the protesters of the Save Aarey movement. Demonstrations are expected to be held in Nagpur, Delhi, Jaipur, Varanasi, Hyderabad and Agra, among other cities and towns, between 11am and 12pm.
In Mumbai, protestors will gather at Aarey Colony’s Picnic Point at the same time, as they have been since July 3, soon after deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the new government’s decision to move the Metro-3 carshed back to its controversial site in Aarey’s Prajapurdada.
The protests have been endorsed by former environment minister and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who himself visited the protest site on Sunday, June 10. Addressing those gathered, he attacked the Eknath Shinde government for issuing stay orders on various decisions taken by the previous government, which collapsed after a rebellion of Sena MLAs led by Shinde.
During the Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena regime, the Sena was at odds with its ally over the construction of the depot in the Aarey forests. Relocation of the metro carshed from Aarey to Kanjurmarg was among the first decisions that the MVA had taken after coming to power in 2019.
Aaditya said that the MVA government had shifted the car depot to Kanjurmarg and the land could be used to house composite depots for four metro railway routes -- III (Colaba to SEEPZ), IV (Wadala to Gaimukh), VI (Swami Samarth Nagar to Kanjurmarg) and XIV (Badlapur-Kanjurmarg). “Depots for four lines would have been at one place. This would have saved between ₹8,500 to ₹10,000 crore,” he added.
“We call upon all the environmental collectives groups and citizens across India to hold peaceful demonstrations in their cities, towns and villages this coming Sunday – July 24. More than 15 locations will see protests including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, Maharashtra, Kerala etc.,” said a statement released on Saturday by activists organised under the umbrella of ‘Save Aarey’.
“Destruction of a forest in the wake of climate change is simply ecocide. Cutting of trees anywhere in India or in the world is no more a local issue but an issue of global and national importance. We are already grappling with the effects of climate change, with so many states in India currently facing flash floods, landslides and rising heat. We know that the destruction of Aarey will increase such disaster events. Aarey safeguards our present and our future,” the statement continued.
Ludhiana | Sahara Credit Cooperative Society directed to pay ₹3.85L maturity amount on special bonds
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Sahara Credit Cooperative Society to pay a maturity amount of ₹3.85 lakh, along with interest @8% per annum, to a complainant against herSatinder Kaur of Samrala Chowk, Ludhiana'sount invested in Sahara special bonds. Satinder Kaur of Samrala Chowk, Ludhiana, had submitted a complaint against Sahara Credit Cooperative Society, Kapoorthala Complex, Aliganj, Lucknow (opposite party). She served a legal notice dated September 03, 2021 to the opposite party, but to no avail.
On trial for murder, man steals lawyer’s phone from courtroom, arrested
The Colaba police have arrested Ahmed alias Aslam Abdul Shaikh, who was already on trial for murder, for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a lawyer's handbag while Advocate Charmi Shah, 26, who practices mainly at the Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court and the Bombay High court was arguing a case before the Mumbai sessions court. Shaikh flicked the female lawyer's mobile handset from her purse, while she was presenting an argument before the court. The Colaba police also placed the stolen phone's International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number on surveillance.
Ludhiana | Gogi flags off e-rickshaws for collection of segregated waste
Aiming to improve solid waste management, MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi on Saturday flagged off e-rickshaws in Ghumar Mandi area for door-to-door collection of segregated waste. The MC has purchased 350 e-rickshaws worth over ₹9 crore for the city, of which 50 vehicles have been delivered and deployed in different wards of the city. Local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar had flagged off the project during his visit to the city on July 15.
Ludhiana | Food contractors struggle to provide diet to players as inflation soars
With the prices of food products, milk, vegetables, etc, skyrocketing, food contractors have been finding it difficult to continue providing diet service to players under the state sports department. Notably, in Ludhiana, the state department provides diet to around 700 players including 400 players from school wings and 300 from the sports wings of colleges. Day scholars or players who don't stay in hostels, however, get ₹100 each per day.
Wildbuzz | Chuha Babas of Siachen
Hence also, the extraordinary reverence for the big, fat rats that dwelled in a South Siachen post at 17,000 feet manned by the 27 Rajput in the shelling-wracked years of 1999-2000. Lt Gen Konsam Himalay Singh (retd.), UYSM, YSM, who was then commanding 27 Rajput, climbed to that post besieged by ice and crevasses. Almost immediately, Pakistani artillery opened up as the enemy got an inkling of the CO's presence.
