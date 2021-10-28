Navi Mumbai house help, family arrested for extorting Rs4L from Ulwe employer in fake rape case

The NRI Coastal police have arrested a 19-year-old house help and her family along with a social worker for extorting ₹4 lakh from her employer in Ulwe after filing an alleged fake rape case.

Dipesh Tripathi, a resident of Ulwe Sector 20, has been arrested by the NRI police for the alleged rape.

On October 18, Prajakta Tripathi (38), a resident of Ulwe, had hired a 19-year-old as house help and on the same day asked her to accompany her husband to the market.

Later in the day, the help approached NRI Coastal police and registered a case of rape against Tripathi claiming that he had given her spiked drink and raped her in his car for an hour, following which he was arrested.

“From the CCTV footage, we found that she was with him in the car for 22 minutes and visited four shops as well. When Tripathi’s wife was approached by a social worker claiming to ‘settle’ the case, our suspicion was confirmed,” senior police inspector Ravindra Patil from NRI Coastal police station said.

The social worker told Prajakta that the house help’s family was in touch with her and was ready to take back the case if they paid ₹10 lakh, which was negotiated to ₹4 lakh.

On Tuesday, the case of extortion was registered against the house help, her mother, brother, a relative and the social worker after the police verified all the call recordings given by Prajakta. All the five accused were nabbed red-handed while accepting the money.

“Tripathi is still in our custody and we would soon file a ‘B’ Summary report in court for the case being a false one,” Patil said.