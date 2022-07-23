Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation makes special offers to attract people to take booster doses against Covid
In order to attract youth to get their booster dose, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has planned to introduce some freebies at the new vaccination centres.
The response for the booster dose has been very poor and the civic body is planning to focus on the students as Navi Mumbai is an educational hub.
“With booster doses for 18 years and above being free now, we have decided to come up with strategies to attract youngsters. For the 65 years and above age group, we were having person-to-person contact by calling them over the phone. Now, for the 18 years-plus population, we are coming up with new centres that will not only allow them to get vaccinated but we will also give out some coupons or have lucky draws,” said Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner.
While around 12.39 lakh people in Navi Mumbai have got both the doses, 13.82 lakh have got their first dose and only 1.15 lakh have received the booster. Of the total booster doses, 10,517 have taken them at NMMC centres in one week.
Starting Saturday, the corporation will have centres at malls and supermarkets in Navi Mumbai wherein the ones who will go for booster dose will be given a coupon for lucky draws. While the vaccination drive would be on for the whole day during the weekends, the same would be from 3pm to 9pm on weekdays.
In a review meeting by Bangar, it was decided to continue with the vaccination conducted in schools to complete the second dose of the vaccination from the 15-to-18 years age group.
With the opening of all the schools, the challenge the corporation is facing is the lack of centres for vaccination. “We even thought of having the centres at schools on weekends but we lack manpower. We reduced around 1,500 manpower hired during Covid and now have around 500. If we get a good response, we can consider hiring more manpower,” he added.
BMC spends ₹3 lakh a day on beach cleaning, expenditure up 144% in five years
Mumbai: As it makes efforts to keep up with the growing amounts of trash accumulating on city shores, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has spent an average of ₹3 lakh per day on beach cleaning over the last five and a half years. Data available from the solid waste management department also shows that the corporation's expenditure on this task has escalated exponentially, rising by 144% in five years between 2017 and 2021.
After tiff with MLA, Jalandhar DC office staff goes on strike
State legislator Sheetal Angural on Monday made serious corruption allegations against various officials of the Jalandhar district administration, prompting a call for an indefinite strike by the employees. Angural, an Aam Aadmi Party leader who represents Jalandhar West segment in the state assembly, went live on Facebook during his visit to the deputy commissioner's office.
Save water: Women lead protest outside Trident unit on Day 3
Women protesters took the centre stage as the ongoing stir outside Trident Group's biggest unit at Dhaula village in Barnala entered the third day on Saturday. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) is holding a five-day statewide agitation, “save water, save environment”, to put the spotlight on contamination of water bodies due to industrial effluents. Besides Barnala, protests are being held at 15 sites in various districts, including Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Amritsar and Jalandhar.
Seven killed as truck collides head-on with autorickshaw in Nuh
Gurugram: Seven persons were killed and four critically injured when a speeding truck and an overloaded autorickshaw collided near Bichhor police station in Nuh's Punhana around 2.30pm on Friday. According to the police, 12 persons were travelling from Punhana to Hodal in an auto-rickshawwhen a speeding truck rammed the vehicle near Bichhor in Madhiyaki village, 500 metres away from the police station. Due to the impact, both vehicles fell into a ditch on the roadside.
Special students from Pune fare well in CBSE Class 10 results
Special students from Pune region fared well with a 98.48 per cent pass percentage in the Class 10 exam of the Central Board of Secondary Education. Three students from city-based schools overcame the challenges of the pandemic and scored well. Shrihari, son of Col (Dr) G Shridhar, neonatologist, Armed Forces Medical College, Pune and Public Health Foundation of India, epidemiologist and research scientist (public health), Dr Krithiga Shridhar, has overcome many challenges.
