Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to check if housing societies are getting structural audit done
Following the Jimmy Park slab collapse, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is now looking at the number of housing societies that were served the notices as per Section 264 of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act to conduct the structural audit.
“On Monday, a team of experts from IIT conducted the structural audit of the collapsed building and we are awaiting the report. Meanwhile, we are also verifying if all the societies that were given the notices have conducted the structural audit as instructed. If not, we are planning to get the structural audit done by the authorised panel and then add on the expenses to the property taxes of the societies,” Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner, said.
As per the protocol, NMMC routinely advertises the list of approved panel for conducting the structural audit and urges the societies that have completed 30 years to undergo the audit.
“There are many societies that are older than 30 years and it is difficult to individually check each of them. Hence, we have decided to send individual notices to the societies. Before 1994, the OC to every society was given by CIDCO and we have data only of those buildings that came after 1994. Hence, we are also in the process of procuring the data of those buildings under CIDCO,” Bangar added.
Meanwhile, 42 families of the Jimmy Park are still at community centres provided by the corporation, which has urged them to make alternate arrangements. Seven people were rescued and one died on June 10 after the sixth floor caved in till the ground floor while the flooring work was going on there. Nerul police had booked the builder of the society, the contractor and the workers who were working on the sixth floor for causing death by negligence.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics