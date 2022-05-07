Navi Mumbai police arrest 8 for betting on IPL match
Two Crime Branch units of Navi Mumbai police have arrested eight people for live betting during an IPL match at DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday night. The accused were betting during a match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings.
During the operation, police seized 13 mobile phones and ₹32,670 in cash. The investigations have revealed that the SIM card used by the gang for betting was obtained on the basis of forged documents.
“After assistant police inspector Gangadhar Devade received information, senior inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar and his team visited the DY Patil Stadium at around 10pm on Tuesday and found the accused betting using mobile apps and web browsers,” Suresh Mengade, DCP, crime branch, said.
Meanwhile, unit III of the Crime Branch nabbed four betting accused. “We recovered valuables worth ₹3.20 lakh from the accused including mobile phones and cash,” senior police inspector Shatrughn Mali from Unit III crime branch said.
Both the cases have been registered with Nerul police station under Mumbai Gambling Act, Indian Telegraph Act, IT Act and forgery. It is being speculated that the accused have been betting crores of rupees since the start of the IPL season and the further investigations are on.
-
₹500 nutrition incentive not credited for months, say TB patients
Mumbai Many tuberculosis patients in the city have not received ₹500 cash for their nutrition from the government for the past five months, while some patients have been receiving the allowance abruptly. Yunus earns around ₹400 to ₹500 per day by taking up work at construction sites. He uses the nutritional incentive to buy some groceries during the month. “The money has not been credited for the past four to five months,” he said.
-
Delhi reports 1,407 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; positivity rate at 4.72 per cent
The national capital on Saturday reported a slight dip in Covid-19 cases. Delhi reported 1,407 Covid-19 cases and two fatalities, the city health department bulletin said. The positivity rate stood at 4.72 per cent The capital had recorded 1,656 infections on Friday and 1,365 cases the day before. With 1,407 new infections, the total number of the cases in the national capital has now surged to 18,92,832.
-
Pune riverfront project: PMCs response to NGOs queries to be submitted to state govt
More than a month ago, the NGOs and the government authorities came together to reach a consensus on the Pune's riverfront development project which has now come to a standstill, with no update after the first meeting. The Pune Municipal Corporation had filed responses to the queries raised by the NGOs, which was then sent to the water resources department . The NGOs are now preparing to respond to the civic body.
-
Two casualties reported from Khairane MIDC fire
Navi Mumbai Around 15 hours after a fire broke out in Khairane MIDC, the first casualty was reported at around 7 am, after the fire officers managed to partially douse and cool the flames and reached the terrace of the West Coast Polychem Pvt Ltd. While a resident of Kalyan, Sukumaran Nair was the manager of the Polychem company, Nikhil Sanjay Pashilkar (25) was a lab technician.
-
IMD sounds heatwave alert for seven districts in interior Maharashtra
Mumbai The India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre in Nagpur has sounded a 'yellow' category heatwave alert for seven districts in interior Maharashtra -- under the Vidarbha meteorological sub-division -- till May 11, including Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Washim, Akola, Chandrapur and Amravati. Just a day earlier, the IMD had warned that a fresh spell of heatwaves is likely over northwest and central India starting May 7.
