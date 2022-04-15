Navi Mumbai police write to agencies to keep RTO informed of all transactions of a vehicle
Following the arrest of three accused in stealing cars by making duplicate keys of petrol tanks, Navi Mumbai police have written to vehicle manufacturing companies, insurance companies and loan agencies to make sure they keep the RTO in the loop about every transaction of a vehicle.
In a recent case busted by unit I of Navi Mumbai crime branch, the police nabbed three accused who specialised only in those vehicles, especially the van model, that had the same keys to the door, the steering as well as the petrol tank.
“The modus of the accused was to unscrew the petrol tank lid of the vehicle, get a duplicate key made in two hours and then use that key to open the door, the steering wheel and then drive away. The accused would first change all the physical identity of the vehicle in case of any specific sticker or symbol on the vehicle and then would use number plate of another vehicle that would have been scrapped after 100% damage in accident,” senior police inspector Sunil Shinde, who busted the racket and its modus operandi, said.
To avoid such incidents in the future, it is important that the stakeholders in case of a vehicle be alerted and informed about the kind of crimes that happen and what should be done to avoid the same.
“We wrote to the manufacturing companies saying that each key should have a mechanism in which it can be linked with the mobile number of the owner. So, when a new key is inserted, an alert should go to the owner for an OTP. The insurance companies have been told that when a claim reaches them about 100% damage of any vehicle after an accident, it should be alerted to RTO, which should cancel the registration number, engine number and chassis number of such vehicles. The loan agencies have also been alerted, asking them to inform the police and the RTO when they find that the chassis number on any vehicles is not found to be smooth. In such cases, there are chances that the vehicle is stolen and the chassis number is reprinted by the accused due to which the surface is found to be rough,” Shinde added.
-
Pune district reports 11 new Covid cases in 24 hours
As per the state health department, the district reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. No new deaths due to the infection were reported. Pune city reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,144 and the death toll stood at 9,708. While Pimpri-Chinchwad reported three new Covid-19 cases the progressive count went up to 347,402 and the toll stood at 3,627.
-
Notices sent to Thane housing societies for residents to register pets with civic body
The Thane Municipal Corporation's veterinary department has sent notices to 150 housing societies to provide details of the pets owned by the residents. Till now, around 4,500 pets are registered with the civic body. As many are not aware of the rules, the civic body has released circulars regarding the same and distributed them to all the housing societies. As per the civic body, these laws existed but it was not strict about it initially.
-
Driver who fled with ₹82.5 lakh cash arrested in Navi Mumbai's Panvel
Within 24 hours of a van driver fleeing away with the cash box meant to be deposited in ATMs across Navi Mumbai, the NRI Coastal Police nabbed him from Panvel on Thursday night. Sandeep Dalvi (35), a resident of Koparkhairane who fled with the van and vault that had ₹82.50 lakh cash, has been arrested. The accused was presented before the court on Friday and has been remanded to police custody till April 20.
-
'1.5 days supply...': Maharashtra minister flags potential coal, power crisis
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Friday claimed the state was grappling with coal and power crisis. “Some plants in Maharashtra are left with 1.5-days of coal, some with 3 days & some others with 6 days of coal. The state government is working to resolve power crisis. The water resources minister has been asked to supply water for hydroelectricity generation,” Raut told news agency ANI. One TMC is needed every day to generate electricity.
-
Maharashtra logs 69 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; Mumbai sees 44 new infections
Maharashtra reported 69 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, which means that for the first time after three days, less than 100 people in the state tested positive in a single day. With this, its cumulative infection tally has risen to 7,875,620, including 113, 124 and 103 fresh infections on April 12, 13 and 14, respectively.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics