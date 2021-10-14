Navratri brings together Kalyan transgender community and help one another

More than 60 transgender persons from Badlapur, Ambernath and Kalyan have come together to set up Navratri pandals in their cities and bring the community together. Since the onset of the pandemic, the community has faced a lot of hardships with respect to access to healthcare centres, vaccination and also earning two square meals. Most persons are discouraged or depressed and the aim of the community is to bring them together and help those in need through Navratri celebrations.

The community set up two pandals –in MHADA colony of Badlapur (E) and Kachoregaon in Kalyan (E).

Sridevi, a transgender from Badlapur, said, “This is a special festival for our community. We believe the Goddess gives us strength to fight all the pain and suffering. It was difficult even to get one square meal during the pandemic. The government makes decisions for us late, by then life becomes difficult for us. We have kept food for the people in the pandal during Navratri as our small help to them.”

The community in Kalyan was sailing in the same boat and to create positive vibes in the society and their families, it has decided to celebrate Navratri.

Guruma Shalini of this group said, “We have been celebrating this festival for the past 14 years and this time it was impossible for us to arrange all festivities due to the financial constraints but we all decided not to feel sad and spread joy by doing all things as possible as we could. We have arranged on a very small scale but it is very important for us as we all come together during this festival to play games, dance for the deity and perform rituals to forget all our worries.”