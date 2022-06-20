Maharashtra leaders Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh go to Supreme Court to vote in legislative council polls today

Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names

According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.