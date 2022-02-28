Nawab Malik’s son Faraz skips ED summons
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Monday summoned Cabinet minister Nawab Malik’s son Faraz for questioning in connection with the PMLA case against Dawood Ibrahim and his gang members in which the 62-year-old NCP leader was arrested last week. Faraz, however, skipped the summons and sought time to appear before the agency’s investigators.
ED officials said the summons was served on Monday, asking him to remain present at the ED’s south Mumbai office later in the day. ED sources, however, said that he did not appear before the agency officials pursuant to the summons. A source close to Malik’s family said that Faraz sought time to appear before ED.
“He would require at least 10-day time to prepare himself, as the matter they wish to question him about is nearly 20-year-old. So in order to recollect information and documents, he would require time,” the source added. He also clarified that no other family member of Malik was summoned by ED.
Meanwhile, the cabinet minister was on Monday discharged from JJ Hospital where he was admitted on Friday following complaints of abdominal pain.
The 62-year-old has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the PMLA case against Dawood Ibrahim and his gang members.
Malik’s sister Saeeda Khan on Monday confirmed that Malik was discharged from the hospital. “He is not completely fine, but his condition is stable, hence he has been discharged from the hospital,” she said.
The minister was admitted under the Urology department. On Monday he was discharged and taken back to ED’s office for questioning.
ED has linked Malik indirectly to the Dawood Ibrahim gang, claiming that he usurped a prime property at Kurla - Goawala Compound, admeasuring about 3 acres and valued at about ₹300 crore - and while the landowner did not get a penny, Malik paid an amount of ₹60 lakh to Dawood’s sister Haseena Parkar for her purported share in the property and thus, funded the fugitive gangster’s illegal activities.
The special PMLA court has remanded Malik to ED’s custody till March 3.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.