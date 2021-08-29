Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NCB arrests actor Armaan Kohli in alleged drugs case

The former Bigg Boss contestant will be produced in a court in Mumbai later today.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Armaan Kohli (File Photo)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli in connection with an alleged drugs case. Kohli, a former contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss, was arrested in the early hours of the day after being detained by the agency on Saturday after some narcotics contraband were allegedly found during a raid at his residence in Mumbai's Juhu.

"He has been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Officers will produce him in the court later in the day to seek his custody," an NCB official told Hindustan Times. "Small quantity of cocaine recovered from Kohli," the official further said.

Headed by its zonal director Samir Wankhede, a team of the drug law enforcement agency, had raided the actor's residence at 2pm on Saturday. The action was taken as part of its ongoing "Operation Rolling Thunder" to crackdown on the alleged network of drug peddlers and suppliers in Mumbai. The search went on till 8pm, NCB officials said.

The raid at Kohli's home took place on the basis of information revealed by an alleged drug peddler who, like the actor, was arrested on Saturday. He is suspected to have purchased drugs from the alleged peddler.

Since last year, the NCB has questioned several major Bollywood names, including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in connection with an alleged Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus. The actors' questioning was linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14 last year.

