NCB seizes contraband from Armaan Kohli’s house, detains him

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zone officers on Saturday night detained Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli after some narcotics contraband were found during a raid at his Juhu residence. NCB officers took the actor to its office in Ballard Estate for questioning.

NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede led the raid at the actor’s house that lasted for more than six hours. Wankhede confirmed that some contraband has been seized from the actor’s house and he was being questioned in connection with the same. Case details will be shared only after thorough questioning of the actor, he said.

Sources said if the seized contraband is found to be in a specific amount that is banned under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act then the actor may be put under arrest by NCB early on Sunday. However, till the time going to press the actor was being questioned.

Actor’s bungalow number 10 in Vikas Park society in Juhu was raided by the NCB team on Saturday around 2pm as part of the agency’s ongoing operation Rolling Thunder that aims to crackdown on the network of drugs peddlers and suppliers in Mumbai. Raid on Kohli’s house lasted till 8pm, NCB officers said.

During their operation on Saturday, NCB arrested a drug peddler from western suburbs of the city. On the basis of the information revealed by the peddler, the NCB team raided Kohli’s House. The actor is suspected to have bought the narcotics from the peddler, but NCB officers are yet to verify it.

Under operation Rolling Thunder, the anti-Narcotics agency has so far carried out 15 raids in and arrested eight people in two days including TV actor Gaurav Dixit and two Nigerian nationals. Contrabands of MD, Charas, MDMA and Ecstasy tables were seized during these raids, NCB officers said.

Dixit was arrested after his name cropped up during Ajaz Khan’s interrogation. MD and charas were allegedly seized from Dixit’s house. He has been sent to NCB custody till August 30.

Kohli was a contestant on Bigg Boss 7 and made headlines for his volatile temper as well as his relationship with co-contestant Tanishaa Mukerji. Kohli has starred in several films such as Dushman Zamana (1992), Anaam (1993), Qahar (1997) and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002).

Last year, several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were questioned by NCB in connection with an investigation into Bollywood’s alleged drug links. The case was linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.