MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday put an alleged city-based narcotics trafficker with international linkages in preventive detention as per provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act. He was transferred from the Mumbai Central Jail in Arthur Road to Chennai’s Puzhal Central Prison. NCB puts narcotics trafficker in preventive detention

The NCB has also frozen his assets worth ₹6.4 crore, suspected to be proceeds from his drug-trafficking activities.

The trafficker, Faisal Javed Shaikh, is a resident of Dongri. An NCB official said Shaikh had allegedly gained notoriety as a key figure in the illicit narcotics trade. He is a repeat offender with three trafficking cases registered against him from 2017 to 2024.

In 2017 and 2023, the law enforcement agencies allegedly recovered from him 68 grams and 20 kilograms of mephedrone respectively. In 2024, 940 grams of cocaine was recovered. The Mumbai police had invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him in 2025. “It necessitated his detention under the PIT-NDPS Act to disrupt his influence and operational network in Mumbai,” the official said.

On March 26, 2025, the Joint Secretary (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances), Government of India, issued a detention order against him. “The detention order exemplifies the NCB’s commitment to successfully dismantle drug networks to accomplish the vision of a ‘Drug Free India,’ the NCB source said.

