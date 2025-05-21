Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NCB puts narcotics trafficker in preventive detention

ByAbhishek Sharan
May 21, 2025 07:54 AM IST

MUMBAI: NCB detains narcotics trafficker Faisal Javed Shaikh under PIT-NDPS Act, freezing assets worth ₹6.4 crore to disrupt drug networks.

MUMBAI: The Mumbai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday put an alleged city-based narcotics trafficker with international linkages in preventive detention as per provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act. He was transferred from the Mumbai Central Jail in Arthur Road to Chennai’s Puzhal Central Prison.

NCB puts narcotics trafficker in preventive detention
NCB puts narcotics trafficker in preventive detention

The NCB has also frozen his assets worth 6.4 crore, suspected to be proceeds from his drug-trafficking activities.

The trafficker, Faisal Javed Shaikh, is a resident of Dongri. An NCB official said Shaikh had allegedly gained notoriety as a key figure in the illicit narcotics trade. He is a repeat offender with three trafficking cases registered against him from 2017 to 2024.

In 2017 and 2023, the law enforcement agencies allegedly recovered from him 68 grams and 20 kilograms of mephedrone respectively. In 2024, 940 grams of cocaine was recovered. The Mumbai police had invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against him in 2025. “It necessitated his detention under the PIT-NDPS Act to disrupt his influence and operational network in Mumbai,” the official said.

On March 26, 2025, the Joint Secretary (Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances), Government of India, issued a detention order against him. “The detention order exemplifies the NCB’s commitment to successfully dismantle drug networks to accomplish the vision of a ‘Drug Free India,’ the NCB source said.

.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / NCB puts narcotics trafficker in preventive detention
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On