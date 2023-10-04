NCB seizes 1.8 kg of Alprazolam and 9,696 bottles of cough syrup

MUMBAI: The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) has seized consignments of contraband, including allegedly illicitly-diverted medicines with recreational usage, and nabbed four accused, as part of its multiple operations conducted recently targeting narcotics syndicates. HT Image

The seized drugs included 1.84 kg of Alprazolam and 9,696 bottles, weighing 850 kg, of codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) bottles. The agency seized the US- bound 1.84 kg of Alprazolam, which were in the form of 15,000 tablets, on September 6 from a city-based courier. A Lucknow- based financier was nabbed by the NCB on Thursday and 849.7 kg of CBCS bottles were allegedly seized from him in Bhiwandi. The agency also nabbed a receiver and a carrier with 119.9 kg of CBCS bottles on Tuesday from Dongri.

The agency tracked a shipment at a courier facility in Mumbai that was to be shipped to the US and it was intercepted on September 6. A sealed box of branded tea was found that on further examination yielded strips of Alprazolam tablets.

During investigation, a Lucknow-based person, Samar S, was identified to be allegedly associated with the network and was intercepted and brought to Mumbai. “It was noticed that the members of this network were heavily depending on ‘no-digital contact’ method to evade the agencies,” the source said.

In its second operation, the NCB had gathered information that an inter- state syndicate was involved in the procurement of allegedly illicitly-diverted cough syrups and further distribution in Mumbai and adjoining areas. One Ravish was identified as the man who was allegedly procuring the drugs on a regular basis. It was also learnt that a consignment was being provided by a Gujarat-based person and that a bulk consignment would come to Mumbai. NCB-Mumbai team laid a trap in Bhiwandi on Thursday when two suspects, Ravish and his carrier, Akash G, allegedly arrived at a transporter’s office to receive the consignment. The consignment was seized, and both the persons were arrested by NCB.

In its third operation, the NCB targetted a Mumbai - based network procuring illicitly - diverted cough syrups from an inter - state syndicate for further distribution in Mumbai and adjoining areas. Based on specific information on Tuesday, the NCB intercepted a suspect who was grilled. The agency later seized cartons of illicitly - diverted cough syrups based on his revelations.

“NCB-Mumbai has delivered back to back blows to various drug trafficking syndicates which has resulted in the dismantling of multiple networks having international and interstate linkages. NCB-Mumbai has seized a huge quantity of contraband and arrested key members,” Amit Ghawate, zonal director, NCB, Mumbai, said.

