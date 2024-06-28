 NCB seizes 31.50 kg of MD, arrests three from Dongri | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
NCB seizes 31.50 kg of MD, arrests three from Dongri

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Jun 28, 2024 07:02 AM IST

On Wednesday, officials laid a trap in the Nagpada area where Musharaf was coming to deliver drugs. As soon as he came, he was detained and during the search, 10 kg of Mephedrone was recovered from his possession

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday busted a major drug trafficking racket and arrested three persons from Dongri. The agency seized 31.50 kg of mephedrone (MD) and 69 lakh in cash.

The NCB officials got information that a Mumbai-based syndicate was involved in drug trafficking. They initiated an inquiry and found that one Musharraf J K from Dongri was operating the said syndicate.

On Wednesday, officials laid a trap in the Nagpada area where Musharaf was coming to deliver drugs. As soon as he came, he was detained and during the search, 10 kg of Mephedrone was recovered from his possession, said an NCB official. During interrogation, Musharaf told the police where he keeps the drugs stored. The official searched the place which was occupied by one woman Nausheen and found another 10 kg of MD and drug sale proceed of 69,13,400, said NCB official.

Further interrogation led to the arrest of the carrier, identified as Saif, on Thursday when he came to deliver the consignment in Wadala. From Saif, the agency recovered 11 kg of Mephedrone, added the official. This syndicate was working in drug trafficking for a long time and was delivering in the MMR region.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
News / Cities / Mumbai / NCB seizes 31.50 kg of MD, arrests three from Dongri
