MUMBAI: With one of its senior ministers under a cloud, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has called for a meeting of its core committee in Mumbai on Monday to deliberate on the political future of Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal after his office clerk was caught accepting a ₹35,000 bribe inside Mantralaya. NCP convenes core committee meet to decide Zirwal’s future after clerk held in ₹35,000 bribe case

The party leadership is expected to assess the gravity of the case and take a call on its course of action amid mounting Opposition demands for his resignation.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested Rajendra Dherange, a clerk deputed to Zirwal’s office, while allegedly accepting ₹35,000 from a chemist in exchange for revoking the suspension of his licence. The arrest was made inside the state secretariat, intensifying the political fallout. Dherange, an employee of the state food and civil supplies department, was on deputation in the minister’s office and also hails from Zirwal’s Dindori constituency in Nashik district.

Senior NCP leaders admitted the episode has put the party in a delicate position. “The core committee will review the facts of the case and discuss Zirwal’s future. Since the arrest took place inside his office, the Opposition is directly targeting him. At present, there is no evidence suggesting his involvement, but the leadership will take a considered view,” a senior functionary said.

Zirwal has denied any wrongdoing and said he was not in Mumbai at the time of the ACB action. “It is an unfortunate incident. I will not shield anyone. Those found guilty must face punishment,” he said, adding that he would step down if allegations against him were proved.

The development comes at a sensitive time for the NCP, which has already seen two of its ministers resign from the Mahayuti government within the past 14 months.

In March 2025, Dhananjay Munde resigned after his election manager was arrested in connection with the December 2024 murder of Beed sarpanch Dhananjay Deshmukh. Earlier, Manikrao Kokate was forced to quit following his conviction in a 1995 cheating and forgery case. While Munde was replaced by senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal, Kokate’s berth remains vacant.

Against this backdrop, party leaders are wary of another ministerial exit. “If a third NCP minister has to step down, it will have serious political repercussions for the party within the ruling coalition,” a senior leader said.