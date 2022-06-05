NCP leader Dhananjay Munde says next Maharashtra chief minister ‘will be ours’
- The party is the key constituent in the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation, which completed two-and-a-half years in power last month.
A leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, a party in power in Maharashtra in alliance with the Congress and the Shiv Sena, has said the next chief minister will be from the Sharad Pawar-led party. Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray currently holds the top post in the western state.
The statement was made by Maharashtra’s social justice minister Dhananjay Munde while speaking at a public rally on Saturday. He said, “If a question arises tomorrow regarding whom to hand over the social justice portfolio… whoever would be the next chief minister… The CM will be ours (NCP's) only.”
"The CM will say that let the social justice portfolio remain with us (NCP). This department has earned so much reputation," Munde was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The minister said the social justice department has become "prestigious" because of his efforts.
The party is the key constituent in the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation, which completed two-and-a-half years in power last month.
Munde said he had worked efficiently as the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council in the past.
The NCP holds the important portfolios of Finance, led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Home in the state government.
"Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had appointed me as the opposition leader (in the Maharashtra Legislative Council). No matter how stable and powerful, I had shaken the then government," he added.
(With agency inputs)
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics