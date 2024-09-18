NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law injured in Kurla car crash

Mumbai: Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader Nawab Malik, was seriously injured on Tuesday when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) that arrived to collect him and his wife allegedly lost control and crushed him against a wall in Kurla, a suburb of Mumbai. NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was injured in a car crash. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

The incident occurred outside Criticare Hospital on Lalbahadur Shastri Road in Kurla West, where Khan and his wife Nilofer, Malik's daughter, had just completed a routine check-up, according to the V B Nagar police.

"The driver, Abul Mohammad Saunf Ansari, 38, arrived with the vehicle. As they were boarding, he lost control and inadvertently pressed the accelerator, causing the vehicle to push Khan against a wall, trapping him between the wall and the jeep," a police officer explained.

The impact also damaged three parked two-wheelers that were caught beneath the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses reported that Khan was dragged by the vehicle before local residents quickly extricated him and rushed him to the nearby Criticare Hospital. His condition is described as critical.

"Khan has sustained head injuries," the police stated. They are currently in the process of recording statements and have yet to register an official offence.

The vehicle involved in the incident was identified as a Mahindra Thar.